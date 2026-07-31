Lions Free Agent Could Have Surprise Role

The Detroit Lions will have to wait just a little bit longer for the training camp debut of defensive back Christian Izien.

Signed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract this offseason, Izien began camp on the Non Football Illness list while dealing with the flu.

The good news, is according to sixth-year head coach Dan Campbell, the wait won't be much longer. Izien is expected to return on Monday after the players have a day off Sunday. Detroit was hoping to get him back Friday, but there is still a lingering element of the sickness that will keep him out.

“No. One more day, that’s the hope," Campbell said. "We were hopeful today, man we just, let’s back this up one more day. So hopefully after this off day Sunday, he’s able to go. He had the flu, still a little weak.”

Upon returning, Izien could be slated to play a role that is different than what some pundits initially expected. Throughout his three-year career, Izien has demonstrated some flexibility having played both safety spots as well as some nickel.

According to Campbell, the plan initially is for Izien to get some reps at the nickel position in Detroit's defense. There have been questions about how Detroit will deploy its secondary with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both on the Physically Unable to Perform list and cornerback Terrion Arnold being released.

Campbell's comments could add some clarity to the conversation, as Izien playing nickel could free up Roger McCreary to play some outside corner and compete for the second starting position opposite of D.J. Reed.

"The plan was, to start this going in, was that (Izien) was gonna — we were gonna give him some of the base nickel stuff. Set this whole thing up, that's kind of how it works, and then he's not able to go so we adjust," Campbell said. "He's really, I think, let's give the first shot of base reps, first-and-10, second-and-six or under and let him play that. He's done that before, he's an active player around the box. That's on hold until he gets back, but he's really the first guy we think of."

In 45 appearances with 15 starts, Izien has recorded 165 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss and three interceptions. His versatility will be an asset for Detroit's defense in his first year with the team, as Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard have the ability to move him around in the secondary.