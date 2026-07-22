Lions Get Positive Injury News on Sam LaPorta Ahead of Training Camp

Any concerns about Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta’s availability for the start of training camp were cast aside by a recent report.

On Tuesday, NFL reports indicate that LaPorta was fully cleared earlier this month from the herniated disk that ended his season last year after a Week 10 win over Washington.

According to the report, LaPorta underwent a microdisectomy to repair a herniated disk after suffering the injury.

This report is confirmation of what head coach Dan Campbell had stated during offseason workouts, as he noted LaPorta was trending toward being available.

The Iowa product was participating throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp on a limited basis as he continued to work his way back. Now fully cleared, he will assume his role as the team’s top tight end.

LaPorta being cleared has a big impact on both the organization and himself. In addition to ensuring the team will have one of its best pass-catchers, he also sets himself up to prove that he is worthy of a contract extension.

The tight end market for the 2023 draft class was set recently with the extension that was signed by Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons. That deal will pay Pitts $53 million over three years, with $36 million guaranteed.

At $17.6 million in average annual value, Pitts is now the third-highest paid player at the position. Ahead of him are only George Kittle, the NFL’s highest paid tight end at $19.1 million AAV, and Trey McBride at $19 million AAV.

LaPorta’s production over his first three seasons indicates that he could approach that level of money with his new contract. In that time, he has compiled 186 catches, 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Most notably, LaPorta set the record for receptions by a rookie tight end in 2023 and earned Pro Bowl honors as a result.

The Lions currently have around $50 million in cap space for the 2027 season, which would be the first year of LaPorta’s extension. This money will likely be divided up between him and safety Brian Branch.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has the benefit of the fifth-year option as a first-round pick, and as a result the Lions have two years of team control. The same cannot be said for LaPorta and Branch, so there is more urgency to get a deal done with those players.

Detroit has the funds to fit a LaPorta extension into their budget beginning in 2027, and as a result the team could look to get a deal done soon. They've shown a willingness to negotiate into the season with recent extensions for Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson, and have also gotten deals done in training camp such as their extension with Taylor Decker two seasons ago.

With LaPorta receiving full clearance heading into training camp, perhaps it could mean good things on the horizon ahead of the final season of his rookie contract.

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