Sports Illustrated Lists Lions as Team Capable of Winning Super Bowl

The Detroit Lions are a team that still have realistic hopes of being able to conclude the 2026 season hoisting the Lombardi trophy.

Sports Illustrated recently revealed their annual list of teams that can actually win the Super Bowl, and Detroit was included among the 14 capable squads.

As NFL writer Conor Orr explained, "The Lions have the league’s most generous schedule by some measures, which we must consider alongside this startling fact: Despite changing offensive coordinators at midseason, and heaping a ton of extra responsibility on Dan Campbell’s plate, the Lions still managed to finish third in passing yards and passing touchdowns, tied for fourth in points, tied for fourth in turnovers and seventh in yards per rushing attempt."

Detroit's core group of players were drafted and developed over the last several years. Head coach Dan Campbell has expertly overseen a culture change that has seen the team be in the Super Bowl conversation annually for the last several years.

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Three Reasons Why Super Bowl Window Is Open For Dan Campbell's Squad

Unfortunately, a disappointing 2025 season has cast a little doubt about whether the Lions' roster can finally get over the hump.

Detroit remains the only NFC team that has not ever appeared in a Super Bowl.

The former NFL tight end did not have success in his first try trying to replace former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

John Morton had his play-calling duties stripped and then was dismissed after one year back in Motown.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has plenty of high-end offensive weapons at his disposal, but still must navigate how to place each part in the best position to succeed.

"The Lions won nine games last season, beat the Bears twice and rolled into the bye week at 5–2. New OC Drew Petzing is, I feel, a highly underrated offseason signing," Orr explained. "After the Lions flirted with Mike McDaniel, settling on Petzing, the former Cardinals offensive coordinator, should help stabilize and make more sensible a run game and protection scheme that left some of the Lions’ best players hung out to dry under former coordinator John Morton.

"The loss of Terrion Arnold is undeniable, though Detroit has prided itself on the man-off-the-street mentality when it comes to the league’s No. 3 most frequent man defense. "

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