One Starting Job the Lions Are Happy They Don't Have To Answer Today

The Detroit Lions have something of a conundrum at the cornerback position.

After an offseason of turmoil resulting in the loss of Terrion Arnold amidst a legal matter, the Lions are searching for a player to step up and start as their cornerback opposite fellow starter D.J. Reed.

When Arnold was first linked to the situation in Florida, head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes both stood behind the young player, and the position wasn't addressed with heightened levels of urgency.

While they signed Roger McCreary and drafted Keith Abney II in the fifth-round of this year's draft, the expectation was largely that Arnold would be the team's second starter. However, now that he is no longer with the team, the Lions will need to find a new starter for their secondary.

The options are intriguing but not overly spectacular, with the leading candidates for the job including McCreary, re-signed veteran Rock Ya-Sin and third-year pro Ennis Rakestraw. This will be a competition that likely spans a significant portion of training camp, which begins next week.

Detroit has multiple options it could pursue at this position. McCreary could be better suited to play nickel, which could then lead to either Ya-Sin or Rakestraw taking over on the outside.

Ya-Sin is the more experienced option for the spot at this stage, as he made six starts for the Lions amidst all their injuries in the secondary last year. While he doesn't have eye-popping ball production in his career, the Temple product seems to be an ideal fit for Kelvin Sheppard's scheme and has a nuanced understanding of the defense.

The Lions seem to trust Ya-Sin, but time will tell whether he'll be able to hold onto a starting role at this stage of his career for the entirety of an NFL season.

Rakestraw is a player to watch in the room, as the former second-round pick has some intriguing ability. He has performed well in each of his first two training camps, but each time injuries have derailed his progress.

Last season, Rakestraw suffered a season-ending injury early in training camp, and as a result hasn't been able to show off his ability to a high degree at this stage of his career. He could surprise some with another strong camp, and there is an opportunity for him to take a step up in production should he do so.

Detroit also has others in the mix, including Abney, Nick Whiteside and Khalil Dorsey. All three have ability, with Abney looking to prove himself as a rookie and Whiteside and Dorsey trying to establish themselves defensively after proving their ability on special teams.

Ultimately, the Lions have some depth at the cornerback position, but there are different ways they could go about deploying their personnel. This is a competition that could last deep into training camp.

That could be a relief for the Lions, as training camp offers them the ability to thoroughly evaluate what they have, as well as potentially add more to the room if they feel they need to.