Detroit Lions rookie right tackle Blake Miller is expected to appear in the preseason.

Speaking to reporters before training camp practice on Monday morning, head coach Dan Campbell revealed the first-round pick would suit up and be available to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former NFL tight end indicated that Miller has been benefitting from practicing against D.J. Wonnum and Aidan Hutchinson, but his play the first two weeks has been inconsistent.

For the rest of key starters, it does not appear the team is all that motivated to have them suit up.

Given starting center Cade Mays just suffered a wrist injury during training camp, the team may be even more cautious regarding playing starters in exhibition games.

“Yeah, we already have. I really don't see playing a lot of our guys, we’ll play some of them. We'll play some of our guys that are in these, we’ve got some competitions going on at spots, but you ask about Goff, I don't see Goff playing," said Campbell. "And we'll kind of gauge it as we go here. I think more of mine are the questions will be coming next week, when we start getting into the Washington week, because that was kind of where I always targeted like, alright, this may be where we need to play our guys. That'll be the first one is kind of where I was thinking.”

Additional Detroit Lions Insider Analysis: Dan Campbell Reveals How Jared Goff Has Grown This Offseason

Jared Goff will not play in preseason

Despite offering his services, the 31-year-old will not be suiting up at all during the preseason.

"No, I don't see Goff playing. Even if we didn't have a quarterback, Goff’s not playing," Campbell said. "We'll just roll out, I don't know give me a name. You know what? We'll put Tom Kennedy at quarterback. We'll do that in a heartbeat. He'll run the whole show for the game. But no, I don't see Goff playing. Certainly (Luke) Altmyer’s going to take a heavy load and then anybody else we get, we'll get them up to speed as fast as we can and give them some reps.”

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