Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez: Prove-It Year for No. 24 Player of 2026

The Detroit Lions lost a big part of their defense when Alex Anzalone departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Anzalone had a profound impact on the Lions during his five seasons with the team, as he was a multi-year defensive captain in addition to three seasons with over 90 tackles. With his leadership and production, the Lions now have a big void to fill.

One possible option, and maybe the option best suited to replace Anzalone is Malcolm Rodriguez. Detroit brought Rodriguez back on a one-year contract this offseason, offering him the opportunity to compete for and possibly win the linebacker job alongside Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes.

With the opportunity facing Rodriguez, and the experience he has that can help him claim it, he finds himself as the No. 24 most important Lion of the 2026 season.

Top 25 Detroit Lions of 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact

Why Rodriguez is so important

In the Lions' base defense, they have operated with three starting linebackers. Campbell is set to continue as the MIKE linebacker, while Barnes has claimed the SAM linebacker position as a player that operates as a hybrid linebacker and EDGE.

However, Anzalone's departure leaves a big void for the defense at the WILL linebacker spot. Rodriguez is well-equipped to play it, as he did fill in as a starter for Anzalone when the former Lion broke his arm midway through the 2024 season.

Rodriguez has started 25 of his 50 appearances in four NFL seasons, including 15 as a rookie. He was performing well in Anzalone's absence before he suffered a knee injury himself, which bled into the offseason and forced him to miss the start of the 2025 season.

Ultimately, he offers the team with another steady veteran capable of starting next to Campbell and Barnes. His experience would allow for a seamless transition from Anzalone, which helps the continuity of the defense.

Rodriguez's strengths and weaknesses

Coming out of college, the biggest detractor working against Rodriguez was his size. He slipped into the sixth round, where the Lions drafted him. Coincidentally, the Lions were being profiled for HBO's 'Hard Knocks' in training camp during his rookie year, and so fans were able to watch up close as "Rodrigo" won a starting job as a rookie.

One of the biggest things working in Rodriguez's favor is his sure-tackling ability. His limited action last year led to an elevated missed tackle rate, but prior to his injury in 2024 he had a miniscule 5.3 missed tackle rate.

Additionally, Rodriguez understands the scheme that defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard operates with. Sheppard was Rodriguez's position coach prior to being promoted to coordinator.

Rodriguez's size concerns do show themselves at times, as he needs improvement in coverage. If he's going to be an every down player, he'll have to show off more range against opposing tight ends.

What happens if Rodriguez gets hurt?

The Lions' roster is competitive at the linebacker position, so an injury to Rodriguez could result in a missed opportunity. Rodriguez suffered a significant knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving win in 2024, and the severity of it kept him out until Week 12 of the 2025 season.

As a result, another injury could be dooming for him in what is essentially a prove-it one-year contract. He needs to remain healthy, and if he does he has the chance to be a massive contributor with the opportunity that has been presented for him.

Detroit did draft a linebacker in Jimmy Rolder, and signed another in Damone Clark. As a result, there will be lots of competition for Rodriguez to not just win the job, but hang onto it throughout the season.

Why we ranked Rodriguez here

Rodriguez belongs inside the top 25 because of the impact he can have on the defense. Detroit needs someone to step up in place of Anzalone, and Rodriguez has the chance to prove that he belongs in that role.

With the roster's current construction, he certainly has the inside track to the job. Things could always change, especially with the Lions' meritocratic way of evaluating talent and making decisions. However, it won't be easy for Rodriguez to fill the shoes left vacated by Anzalone.

If Rodriguez is able to earn the role, he'll be able to prove he belongs as a long-term member of the Lions or at the very least boost his value for next season.