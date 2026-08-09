Lions Sign CB, LB, Waive Tight End

The Detroit Lions have made two additions to their defense heading into their first game week of the training camp schedule.

Ahead of their first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Lions have added depth with a pair of signings. They signed cornerback Ryan Cooper and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, and in corresponding moves they waived tight end Nick Muse and placed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the reserve/retired list.

These signings come as depth additions for Detroit, as the team is dealing with injuries at each of the positions. The cornerback position is currently without D.J. Reed, who is dealing with a minor injury, while Malcolm Rodriguez and Jimmy Rolder have both been sidelined with ailments at linebacker.

Cooper comes to the Lions by way of the UFL, where he played this spring with the Birmingham Stallions. He played collegiately at Oregon State, and has spent time with four NFL organizations after going undrafted in 2024.

He has appeared in one NFL game, that coming in 2024 with the Baltimore Ravens. In nine games this spring for the Stallions, Cooper logged 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception along with four pass breakups.

Lions announce roster moves:



Signed CB Ryan Cooper and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga



Waived TE Nick Muse



Placed QB Teddy Bridgewater on reserved / retired — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 9, 2026

Ogbongbemiga was an undrafted free agent in the 2021 draft, but caught on with the Los Angeles Chargers. He made the roster out of camp, and stuck with the Chargers for three seasons before signing with the Chicago Bears as a free agent in 2024.

He spent two years with the Bears, but was not retained following the 2025 season. Last year, Ogbongbemiga appeared in eight games with one start, notching 17 combined tackles. He has played a heavy role on special teams throughout his career, with over 1,400 snaps logged in that phase of the game throughout his career.

Bridgewater's departure was announced by head coach Dan Campbell on Sunday during his media session. Campbell said the veteran is stepping away after he was not participating at each of the Lions' previous two practices.

Muse, meanwhile, was signed as tight end depth as the Lions had been without three players at that position. However, Tyler Conklin was activated off of the PUP list late last week and could factor into more reps as he gets acclimated.