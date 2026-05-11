Lions Sign Second-Round Pick Derrick Moore

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with second-round draft pick Derrick Moore on a rookie contract.

On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Lions traded up six spots, from No. 50 to No. 44 overall, to select the defensive end out of Michigan. Per a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Moore's contract is worth $11.426 million that is fully guaranteed over four years.

Moore developed throughout his four years at Michigan, starting as a rotational player before working his way to the top of the depth chart in his final two seasons.

As a senior for the Wolverines, Moore recorded 10 sacks and showcased solid all-around ability at the position. In addition to his ability to quickly turn the corner on an offensive tackle, he also could set a firm edge in the run game.

"Moore's 2025 tape again showed a strong edge defender whose foundation was strength and power with outstanding hand usage deploying his exceptional arm length to his advantage in both the run game and as a pass rusher,” NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell told the team website. “Speed-to-power was his foundation as an edge rusher with precise and strong hand placement to break down the technique and drive back offensive tackles into the pocket.”

#Lions sign second-round pick Derrrick Moore to a four-year, $11.426 million deal that includes 100 percent fully guaranteed money with a $4.038 million signing bonus, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 11, 2026

Cosell noted that there are multiple ways the Lions could use him early in his career, including as a speed-rusher on passing downs with the ability to line up inside.

“My sense watching Moore's tape as a run defender and pass rusher and underneath zone coverage defender is that he could project and transition to the next level in either a base 4-3 even front or a base 5-2 front then be deployed as a sub front pass rusher predominantly off the edge but also inside at times," Cosell added.

The addition of Moore gives the Lions the potential to have bookend former Wolverines for their pass-rush. However, there will be competition for Moore in the form of a pair of veteran free agent signings.

This offseason, the Lions signed D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner to one-year contracts. Wonnum is established and is best known for his rushing ability, while Turner is a former first-round pick who has struggled with injuries throughout his four-year career.

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