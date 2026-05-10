Detroit Lions UDFA Profile: EDGE Eric O’Neill

In the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions traded up six spots to select the top EDGE on their board entering the round: Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore. In the seventh round, they took another similar big-bodied EDGE rusher in Tennessee product Tyre West.

However, Motown was not done yet, as it went the undrafted free agency route to add additional pass-rush options for summer camp. The Lions went back to the Big Ten, inking an undrafted free-agent deal with Rutgers EDGE Eric O’Neill. Here is what you should know about the former Scarlet Knights EDGE defender.

What Eric O’Neill brings to table

O’Neill was a one-year player for the Scarlet Knights, transferring up after a dominant year for James Madison, where he recorded a 90.3 defensive grade per PFF. For the 6-foot-3, 247-pound EDGE, it was his second time moving up in competition after three seasons with Long Island University.

O’Neill followed up a 13-sack season with JMU by recording 2.5 sacks during his lone Big Ten season. While his numbers were lower, O’Neill showed off his ability as a power-rusher, which Detroit naturally gravitates to.

The Lions have added D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner to the EDGE room this offseason, and O’Neill is a player who could turn some heads and potentially knock the former first-round selection Turner from the roster bubble.

Scouting report

O’Neill is a well-built power-rusher who impressed with 27 reps of 225 pounds during the pre-draft cycle. He is a player who is known for power-rushing, with an ability to set the edge on run plays.

The New York native might have seen his sack production drop off from his 2024 campaign in the Sun Belt, but his pressure numbers indicate that O’Neill outperformed expectations last season, with his pressures only dropping from 50 in 2024 to 41 in 2025. Effectively, O’Neill still had 82% of his 2024 output against much steeper competition.

His burst off the ball was among the top in his class, which aided his ability to rush the passer. One element that is overlooked among defensive linemen is their pursuit angles, and O’Neill proved his worth there in a 10-tackle game against Maryland last season.

As far as concerns go, there are a lot of questions regarding his sack output. While his pressure rate remained high, his inability to finish against Big Ten competition will not be made easier against NFL linemen.

His arm length, at 31 inches, is a slight concern. That is amplified by his missed tackle rate being north of 18% in all four seasons where he took over 400 defensive snaps.

As a power-rusher, he lacks overwhelming strength to power through blocks when rushing the passer, despite his bench-press strength. With four seasons spent at FCS and Sun Belt competition, there is a lot of development still needed for O’Neill, and the Lions are not exactly a team that can take time to cultivate longer-term projects.

O’Neill is a player who can rotate in on third downs, especially with the occasional snap on the defensive interior during his time in college. However, his lack of finishing makes it hard to call him a perfect Al-Quadin Muhammad replacement, at least in year one.

Instant Impact Score: 48. O’Neill has a very real shot to develop into a role player in the NFL. He has the pressure rate and drive (always transferring up to prove himself) that shows a competitive fire. However, real concerns on finishing both his tackles and his pass-rush, at least in the Big Ten, make it hard to call him a rostered player to begin September. That said, penciling him into a practice squad spot is very realistic if the former FCS All-American can put together a solid summer.