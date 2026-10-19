Lions Still Trying To Figure Out Playing Time For Returning Players

The Detroit Lions face an interesting dilemma this week with the return of two key players.

Safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays are set to make their 2026 season debuts, after rehabbing injuries throughout the offseason and training camp.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated, in his first media session after the bye week, it was not really realistic to expect Branch to play 70 defensive snaps this week.

"I think that would be asking a lot to say he is going to play 70 plays," said Campbell. "We feel like there's, we do feel like he can handle quite a bit here. We're going to push him in practice here early. That is one of the reasons we are practicing tomorrow and not Wednesday, so we can push some of these guys just a little bit. Knowing that they are going into a day off.

"I think that will help a little bit," Campbell added further. "We will have a really good idea by the time we hit the game. We are already, you know, kind of have a range of what we are looking at for him and for Cade a little bit. ..."

Juice Scruggs

The added dilemma involves how to utilize Juice Scruggs, who is currently ranked as the top PFF-graded in the league.

Mays was given a lucrative contract in free agency, but the Lions coaching staff does not want to discount the solid start to the season from the former Houston Texans lineman.

"We are still a little back and forth on what we do with him. Do we work he and Juice (Scruggs) in and out? The center position is a little bit different than a guard. That is someone that is constantly touching the football," said Campbell. "Either way, barring anything negatively happening, between now and the game, we plan on playing both of those guys (Mays and Branch)."

Scruggs has made the coaching staff really discuss and evaluate how to utilize him moving forward.

"He's done a good job," Campbell explained. "He has gotten better every week. Juice is a freakin team guy. Does not mean that he, if it comes to that (playing Mays), that he does not like that, because there is an argument to keep him rolling. He is playing good football. He is a team guy. He is all-in. He will do whatever we ask him to do. ..."

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