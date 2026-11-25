Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is facing a big opportunity Thursday against the Chicago Bears.

Now in his sixth-year as the team's head coach, Campbell has a chance to notch arguably the biggest Thanksgiving win in the franchise's recent history. The Lions and Chicago Bears, both 8-2, are meeting Thursday with first-place on the line in the NFC North.

It hasn't been the smoothest of sailing for Campbell on the national holiday, as the Lions are 1-4 under him on Thanksgiving. However, he has an opportunity to exorcise some of the demons of Thanksgivings past if he can lead the team to a win on Tuesday.

Here's a look at Campbell's first five Thanksgiving games as head coach of the Lions and how it's shaped his tenure heading into a big showdown on Thursday.

2021: 16-14 loss to Chicago Bears

In the first Thanksgiving game of the Campbell era, Detroit scored on its first offensive series. Jared Goff hit Josh Reynolds for a 39-yard touchdown, and the 0-9-1 Lions had the lead early in the game.

However, the game was not an offensive affair as there were a total of 10 punts between the two teams. Chicago had the lead by halftime thanks to 13 unanswered points, but the Lions rallied to reclaim the leading heading into the fourth thanks to a touchdown from Goff to T.J. Hockenson.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter of Detroit's 2021 Thanksgiving game. | USA TODAY Sports

After a stop, the Lions got the ball back leading by a point early in the fourth. However, their drive was derailed by penalties on three straight plays, and as a result they punted the ball back to Chicago with 8:30 remaining. It was the last time they'd have possession.

Chicago went on a methodical march down the field, and had the ball inside Detroit's 20 at the two-minute warning. What ensued was an unfortunate turn of events. The Lions took a timeout after David Montgomery's 1-yard run that set up a third-and-9, then took another time out when the defense was misaligned.

The consecutive timeouts resulted in a five-yard delay of game penalty, and the Bears converted the ensuing third-and-four. Doing so allowed them to run the clock all the way out, as Cairo Santos connected on the game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.

2022: 28-25 loss to Buffalo Bills

The Lions entered their 2022 Thanksgiving game on a much different trajectory than the year prior, as they were winners of three-straight entering this game against Josh Allen and the Bills. The two teams traded punches early in the game, with Jamaal Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown reaching the end zone for Detroit and the Bills countering with scores from Allen and Isiah McKenzie.

Tyler Bass knocked a 47-yard field goal attempt through the uprights before the half to give the Bills a 17-14 advantage. Goff was sacked in the end zone by Ed Oliver to boost the Bills' lead to five in the third, but Goff rallied to hit DJ Chark for a touchdown and D'Andre Swift added the two-point conversion to give the Lions a 22-19 lead.

As was the case in the previous year, chaos ensued in the fourth. After the Chark touchdown early in the quarter, the Bills retook the lead with a pass from Allen to Stefon Diggs, but a missed extra point kept the deficit at three for Detroit.

The Lions drove into Buffalo territory, and faced a third-and-1 with :32 remaining. Rather than run the ball, a deep pass was dialed up that ulitmately fell incomplete. This stopped the clock and allowed Buffalo to preserve all three of its timeouts.

Though Michael Badgley connected on the field goal to tie the game, the 23 seconds that remained were all Buffalo needed. Allen hit Diggs for 36 yards on first down, and runs from Allen on the next two plays set up Bass' game-winning field goal to deal Detroit another heartbreaking loss on Thanksgiving.

Teammates congratulate Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2). | USA TODAY Sports

2023: 29-22 loss to Green Bay Packers

After the renaissance that the Lions finished the previous season on, they carried that momentum into an 8-2 start ahead of the Packers' game on Thanksgiving. They sat in first-place, while the Packers were a lowly 4-6 in Jordan Love's first full year as a starter.

However, the tone was set from the very first snap as Love connected with Christian Watson for a 53-yard gain. Green Bay would score first, and while the Lions would answer with a touchdown from Goff to Sam LaPorta, the wheels quickly came off for Detroit starting with a missed extra point.

Green Bay made it 14-6 on its ensuing drive, then Rashan Gary strip-sacked Goff on the next possession leading to a Jonathan Owens scoop-and-score to make it 20-6 before the end of the first quarter.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) fumbles the ball while being hit by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) in the first quarter at Ford Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Goff would lose another fumble on the next series, and the Lions were down 23-6 going into the half. They would score and get the two-point conversion to get back within nine early in the third quarter, However, Detroit was doomed when Campbell dialed up a fake-punt on their own 23-yard line that was stuffed and led directly to a Packers' touchdown.

Detroit would be stopped on downs a total of three times and lost three fumbles, which created the ideal recipe for the Packers to come in and steal a win.

2024: 23-20 win over Chicago Bears

The 2024 season was a banner one for the Lions, even with all the injuries they had to endure. They entered this matchup with Chicago at 10-1, and rolled out to an early 16-0 lead after scoring on each of their first four drives.

Still, the game was not without its drama. Chicago was reinvigorated after the break thanks to the performance of then-rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. He hit Keenan Allen for a score, and after Detroit answered with a touchdown of its own he threw back-to-back scores to get Chicago within three points late in the game.

With a chance to salt the game away with just over five minutes remaining, the Lions went three-and-out to give the Bears one more shot. Needing just a field goal, the Bears got a big boost when Kindle Vildor was whistled for pass interference to put them in field goal range.

The Lions would ultimately get very fortunate, though, thanks to a twist of fate. Williams was sacked, and the Bears elected not to use a timeout which set up one final play where the passer threw an incomplete Hail Mary.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), defensive tackle DJ Reader (98), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (69) celebrate their win against the Chicago Bears with a turkey drumstick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025: 31-24 loss to Green Bay Packers

After escaping in overtime against the New York Giants, the Lions were looking to snap their streak of alternating wins and losses and gain ground in the NFC North division. However, it was not to be as the Packers once again came in handled business against Detroit on the holiday.

Green Bay took an early 10-0 lead, and had a 17-7 lead late in the first half before Jameson Williams hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff. Detroit got the ball to start the third quarter, but was stopped on downs just past midfield. The Packers wasted little time, as Jordan Love hit Christian Watson for a 51-yard touchdown to put them back up two scores.

Detroit struck back quickly with a touchdown from Goff to Isaac TeSlaa, but Green Bay once again had the answer. The deficit remained 10 points into the fourth quarter, and was stopped on downs inside Green Bay's 25-yard line with over 10 minutes to go.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The decision would be speculated upon later, as a field goal in that situation would've pulled the team within a score. Ultimately, Detroit would get there much later in the game as Jake Bates connected to get the Lions to within seven, but it came with under three minutes to go.

Detroit's defense had one last-ditch attempt to stay in the game, forcing Green Bay into a fourth-down from Detroit's 45-yard line. However, Love hit Dontayvion Wicks for 16 yards to effectively end the game and give Detroit another painstaking loss.