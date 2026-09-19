Lions Stock Watch: 3 Risers, 2 Fallers

The Detroit Lions suffered an ugly defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, but the 41-31 shootout wasn't without its positives.

While Dan Campbell's defense failed mightily to limit Josh Allen and the Bills' high-octane offense, multiple Detroit players did deliver solid performances.

Without further ado, here are three risers and two fallers from the Lions’ loss to Buffalo Thursday night.

Risers

QB Jared Goff

Goff did his best to keep the Lions in the high-scoring affair with the Bills. He delivered an efficient performance, completing 68.4 percent of his passes and throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns. And he managed to accomplish this while not consistently having a clean pocket.

It was a gutsy outing from the veteran passer, and one which will unfortunately receive little fanfare because of the seismic letdown from the defense.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson was, by far, the Lions’ best defensive player Thursday night. He generated six total pressures and one sack of Bills QB Josh Allen, earning an 88.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. It ranked as the best overall mark among all Detroit defenders in the Week 2 tilt.

He was one of the few bright spots amid the lackluster showing from Kelvin Sheppard's defense. Hutchinson direly needs his teammates to get back on track in Week 3 against the Jets.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was his usual productive self in Week 2 against Buffalo. He was Goff's top target, catching nine passes on 13 targets for a game-high 142 yards and two touchdowns.

It was another solid performance from the Lions’ No. 1 pass-catcher, who earned a team-best overall grade of 89.9 for his efforts in the Week 2 contest. Don't expect the All-Pro receiver to slow down any time soon, either. He's amassed an impressive 209 yards and four touchdowns through two games this season.

Fallers

LB Jack Campbell

Campbell had the definition of a forgettable performance Thursday night. And he admitted as much in the postgame, apologizing for his woeful showing.

He and the Lions’ linebackers unit had no answer all night for Bills RB James Cook, who ran all over Detroit defenders in the primetime affair. He proceeded to amass a touchdown and 135 yards on 21 carries, good for an average of 6.4 yards per carry.

The former Iowa linebacker was certainly not in midseason form, and he earned a near career-worst Pro Football Focus overall grade of 28.8 for his efforts. It was the second-worst overall mark of all Lions players in Week 2.

Campbell needs to bounce back in the worst way headed into Detroit's Week 3 contest with Aaron Glenn and the N.Y. Jets.

OL Larry Borom

Just like Campbell, Borom clearly did not bring his “A game” against the Bills.

The veteran lineman started at right tackle in place of rookie Blake Miller, and failed to deliver an even semi-respectable performance. Borom was flagged for three penalties, including a holding penalty that erased a 19-yard run.

It was a dismal outing from Borom, who was making his first career start in Honolulu Blue. And it earned him a forgettable PFF overall mark of 33.1, tied with fellow OL Ben Bartch for the worst overall grade among all Lions offensive players in Week 2.

Unquestionably, the Birmingham (Mich.) Brother Rice High School product will need to perform at a much higher level in future weeks.