Lions CB Terrion Arnold Explains How Jared Goff Helped Him Improve

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold expressed appreciation for Jared Goff being willing to communicate early in his NFL career.

Appearing on the "NFL Spotlight" podcast, the former first-round pick shared how the intensity of training camp practices helped him to improve steadily his rookie season.

“Hard and intensity are two totally different things,” Arnold expressed. “You can go out and practice and you can make something hard, but to be able to have that level of intensity for two hours, and to just go out there and see the best players in the NFL doing it.”

Veterans like Goff, along with Penei Sewell and Jameson Williams were instrumental in Arnold's early acclimation period in the National Football League.

“If they beat me on something, he’ll (Goff) come back and tell me why he did it,” Arnold said. “Or what he’s reading or what he’s looking at, so that right there was everything to me. It just helped me become a better player and transition to the player that I want to become.”

Arnold added, “One thing about corner, man, it’s the most analyzed and most criticized position. Your mistakes are in front of everybody, and I wouldn’t have it any other way."

During his rookie campaign, the former first-round pick shared with reporters in his first months with the team how the veteran signal-caller embraced him right away.

"A guy like that, with veteran experience, a guy knows how to win — I would say he's one of those guys you can feel comfortable asking any question," Arnold said. "I like to ask him what he sees when I'm in a certain coverage, what he sees when I'm in this type of look. At the end of the day, if I know what he sees, it's going to make me that much better."

Goff indicated back in 2024 he would give Arnold a little grief for missing practices early in his career.

"I was giving him a hard time about missing practice early on," said Goff. "But he had a real injury. I was giving him a hard time, so when he made that play I was like, 'All right, you got me.' He's done a good job and he's been fun to be around, absolutely."

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