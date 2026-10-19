Lions Trade Deadline Big Board: Realistic Targets Ranked by Fit and Cost With Four Weeks Left

The Detroit Lions are looking to win a third NFC North title in four years.

After missing the playoffs last season, Dan Campbell's team has started 3-2 in 2026. Coming off their bye week, they have big divisional matchups against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in their next two weeks.

The Lions have had some success, but their defense remains a detracting factor as far as their long-term viability. They will have an opportunity to add talent in this area ahead of the trade deadline, which is set for Nov. 10, and doing so in the defensive backfield appears to be the best path forward.

For general manager Brad Holmes, there are multiple intriguing options that could be available after the first six weeks of the season.

Here is a list of candidates that could be intriguing trade targets at the Lions' biggest area of need with less than a month remaining until the trade deadline.

Cornerback

1.) Philadelphia Eagles CB Riq Woolen

Woolen signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason after a strong start to his career in Seattle. However, with the Eagles now sitting at 2-4 and quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve, things are trending down and as a result they could wind up being sellers.

While he doesn't have the flashiest numbers in his six games to start the year, Woolen is a veteran who won the Super Bowl last year in Seattle. He's also a rental, so the price to acquire him shouldn't be astronomical.

2.) Kansas City Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton

Fulton is a player who has been linked to the Lions for several weeks. In the final year of his current deal with the Chiefs, he's part of a logjam at cornerback in Kansas City that features veteran L'Jarius Sneed and first-round pick Mansoor Delane.

Because of their depth, the Chiefs could view Fulton as expendable despite their undefeated start to the season. He would instantly slot in as Detroit's second-best option behind D.J. Reed, giving the Lions another solid veteran option.

3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum

Tampa Bay has had a difficult start to the season, now sitting at 1-5 after an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result, they could look to deal some of their expensive options that have some value such as McCollum.

It wouldn't be a cheap add for the Lions, as McCollum is under contract through the end of the 2028 season as part of a three-year, $48 million contract extension. The Lions still want to get deals done with Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch, so adding another big contract to the books through trade may create some challenges.

4.) Los Angeles Chargers CB Donte Jackson

Jackson has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury. However, he's a veteran journeyman who has experience in different schemes, and if healthy would be a worthwhile addition for the Lions.

The Chargers have sputtered out of the gate to an 0-6 start, and so the Lions could also inquire about defensive backs Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. Jackson, a veteran who is in the final year of his contract, is the most likely of the group to be available.

5.) Philadelphia Eagles CB Kelee Ringo

Ringo would be a buy-low option for Detroit in the event that other top targets go off the board. He has played almost exclusively on special teams this year, and hasn't had much in terms of proven defensive production throughout his career in Philadelphia.

This is a player that was billed as one of the top corners in the 2023 draft at one time, and perhaps the Lions could get some value out of making a deal and giving him an opportunity. He'd be another rental option, and might be best as a supplemental addition.

Safety

1.) Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker

The Lions just got an up-close look at Baker last week in their win over the Arizona Cardinals. In that game, Baker started the game with a big play as he timed up a blitz perfectly to sack Jared Goff.

Baker's credentials are among the best of any player expected to be available. He's an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time First Team All-Pro, and would bring some serious versatility to Detroit's secondary.

He's under contract through next season, which would give the Lions some stability moving forward or an opportunity to create some cap space if they don't see a benefit of keeping him into next year.

2.) Atlanta Falcons S Jessie Bates

Bates is in the final year of his contract with the Falcons. Atlanta is still in the mix in the NFC South, even at 2-4, but could look to be sellers at the deadline in an effort to add some draft capital. He doesn't have an interception this year, but has notched 27 total across his career.

With the uncertainty surrounding Kerby Joseph, Bates is a proven takeaway generator who could give the defense a spark.

3.) Tennessee Titans S Amani Hooker

Hooker signed an extension prior to last season, and is under contract through the 2028 season. The Titans are sputtering at 1-5, and he could wind up being one of their most valuable trade pieces as they look to rebuild in Robert Saleh's first year as head coach.

He's another option the Lions could look to to fill Joseph's void, or at the very least supplement their depth at safety.