Lions Roundtable: Reasons for Hope, Fear After 3-2 Start

The Detroit Lions On SI staff examines the 3-2 start to the 2026 NFL season.

1. What do you think about the 3-2 Detroit Lions?

Christian Booher: I think the Lions avoided a worst-case scenario with their win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, and as a result there is some positive momentum surrounding them heading into the bye week. Anything less than a 3-2 start would've been tough to overcome, especially with the start that the rest of the division has had in 2026.

The Lions need to play well in their next two games in order to have a chance to win the division, with wins over both the Packers and Vikings looking necessary to keep pace. However, at the very least this looks like a team that should be in contention for a wild card spot in the postseason.

Vito Chirco: I think they're a pretty talented offensive team, but a flawed team nonetheless, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Also, based on the first five weeks of the season, I just don't believe they're a Super Bowl-caliber squad. They might be a playoff-caliber one capable of winning nine-10 games. However, I don't see this present iteration of the Lions making a Super Bowl run in 2026.

2. What is the team's biggest strength?

Booher: The offense is clearly the biggest strength, however there are layers to the answer. Entering the season, there was no question that the Lions have one of the best collection of skill players in the league. However, their revamped offensive line has outperformed expectations and deserves some credit for how they've started the year as well. The addition of Juice Scruggs has been a good one, while Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge have both taken steps forward in their respective careers.

Chirco: The team's biggest strength, by far, is its offense. Detroit, spearheaded by quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, has proven time and time again this season that it's capable of being a prolific offensive attack. Goff has been one of the best passers in all of football so far this season, and Gibbs has been one of the league's very best runners. The offense is the real deal, and it could very well carry the Lions to a 10-win campaign in 2026.

3. Is the defense capable of being serviceable this year?

Booher: I think the defense can get there. There's no doubt that the start to the season has been less than ideal, and that coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is deserving of the criticism that has been sent his way early in the year. However, they could get it back on track moving forward.

These two upcoming divisional games will be very telling about the team's trajectory. Brian Branch's impending return should be a big boost, while the pass-rush leading the NFL in sacks is also a positive development. The defense deserves the criticism that they've received, but there is hope that they can right the ship.

Chirco: I think so if Brian Branch comes back and is his Pro Bowl-caliber self. However, if he returns and no longer is an impact safety, the Lions’ defense will be in a world of trouble and will likely fail to be serviceable the remainder of the season.

4. It appears the Packers are getting back Josh Jacobs. Should Lions be concerned?

Booher: Jacobs does appear to be getting activated off of the Commissioner's Exempt list heading into the Week 7 matchup. However, I think the fact that he's been sidelined up to this point will have some sort of impact on his performance in the Lions' matchup with the Packers.

Jacobs isn't a rookie, and so he likely won't need much time to acclimate. He should be able to perform well right away, but I think there will also be some rust that he'll have to work through. He certainly is a threat that the Lions will have to be ready for, but I think his workload may be lighter in his first game back.

Chirco: Sure. Jacobs is the real deal and a top-tier running back when fully healthy. So, he certainly has the potential to wreak havoc against the Lions’ league-average run defense next Sunday.

5. Is Jared Goff or Jahmyr Gibbs the first quarter MVP?

Booher: I think the MVP of the offense up to this point has been Goff. Both players have legitimate arguments for the honor, and the team would be much worse without them if one were to go down. However, I give the honor to Goff because he has been spectacular in terms of what his role is within the offense. He hasn't turned the ball over once, has 12 passing touchdowns and is one of the most productive passers in the league up to this point. Gibbs has been elite as well, and this isn't a wide margin in my eyes between the two players.

Chirco: As much as Jahmyr Gibbs has grabbed all the headlines, I believe it is Jared Goff since he is the straw that stirs the drink for the Lions’ offense. Goff has been “Mr. Efficient” thus far, playing turnover-free football through the first five weeks of the season. It's why I'd give him the slightest of edges over Gibbs for Lions MVP through the first quarter of the season.