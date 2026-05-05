Lions UDFA Profile: DT Aidan Keanaaina

As the NFL Draft wrapped up its final few rounds, Detroit elected to double dip on defensive linemen. Interior defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard heard his name called first, at the end of the sixth round, followed by projected big defensive end Tyre West.

However, the Lions were not done with the defensive line, grabbing EDGE Anthony Lucas and defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina in undrafted free agency. Keanaaina comes into Motown with an intriguing size and role, considering the Lions’ openings after free agency.

What Aidan Keanaaina Brings to Table

The Cal defensive lineman brings size and experience to the table. The honorable mention All-ACC selection stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in over 320 pounds, a typical size seen by nose tackles in the NFL. Keanaaina weighs in over 40 pounds heavier than both of the Lions’ bulkier defensive draftees: Gill-Howard and West.

He is a traditional run-stuffing defensive tackle, with 24 of his 44 tackles (per PFF) last season being counted as a “stop,” which is defined as a tackle on a play that constitutes as a failure for the offense.

With the Lions’ departures of D.J. Reader and Roy Lopez in free agency, Keanaaina could become an option to slide in as a space eater on early downs, particularly during the preseason.

Scouting Report

Keanaaina was a six-year collegiate player, spending four seasons at Notre Dame where he only played in 81 snaps. He took his talents to the Golden Bears and became an instant impact player.

In his two seasons with Cal, Keanaaina played in nearly 910 snaps with 101 tackles, five for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Keanaaina has good ability to keep his pads low, but lacks a refined pass-rush arsenal.

He displays a solid get-up off the ball and the ability to wrap up well, with a missed tackle rate under six percent on his career. The Lions see something in Keanaaina, with the interior defender making nearly $300,000 in guarantees in his UDFA deal.

As far as concerns on Keanaaina, there are some concerns with his pass-rush ability. At 320 pounds, there is not much expectation to rush the passer, but there was a disturbing step back in pressure rate during his second season with Cal.

In his first season as a starter, the heavyweight lineman had 18 pressures in 213 pass-rush snaps. In 2025, Keanaaina only recorded nine pressures despite an extra 24 pass-rush snaps, with 237 attempts. In his three games in 2025 with the most pass-rush attempts of the season (vs. North Carolina and Virginia and at Boston College), the Colorado native had a combined zero pressures.

Boston College was a particularly concerning watch, as the Eagles, despite their record, had a decent offensive line that sent multiple players to the NFL. Keanaaina was a relative non-factor in the game in 37 snaps.

As far as injury concerns go, Keanaaina missed most of 2022 with an ACL tear at Notre Dame, but he rebounded for two straight seasons with over 400 snaps at Cal.

Overall, he was a player fighting for more eligibility with Cal, arguing that he was being offered north of $1 million to return. But, he ultimately chose the NFL and fell out of the draft, with the Lions benefitting.

Instant Impact Score: 50. Keanaaina is a player who stands to see early chances in summer camp with the Lions, as they have yet to sign a true nose tackle. Overall, he is the UDFA that could be the one to make the 53-man this fall, pending free agency action. The space-eater role is an ugly, thankless job, and Keanaaina excels at it. Watch for him in the middle of things during early downs this preseason. It will offer insight into his roster projection.