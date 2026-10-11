Lions Week 5 Inactives: Is First-Round DT Playing Against Cardinals?

The Detroit Lions have revealed their inactive players for their Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Entering Sunday, the Lions had already ruled four players inactive. Two of those players have not yet been added onto the active roster, as Brian Branch (Achilles) and Cade Mays (Wrist) both began their return to play windows this week after beginning the year on Physically Unable to Perform and Injured Reserve, respectively.

After Sunday's game, the Lions have their bye week before returning to action with a game against Green Bay in Week 7. Branch and Mays could both be on track to return for that game.

Players ruled inactive on Sunday include cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and offensive lineman Ben Bartch, who were both ruled out on the team's final injury report Friday with hamstring and foot injuries. For Bartch, it is the third consecutive week he's been ruled out.

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, who was ruled questionable on Friday with a foot injury after not practicing Wednesday and being limited on Thursday and Friday, is officially active and expected to start against the Cardinals.

Because the Lions only elevated one player, safety Jalen Mills, to the active roster from the practice squad this week, they needed to make four other players inactive. Those players include defensive linemen Ahmed Hassanein and Mekhi Wingo, tight end Jackson Meeks and safety Bishop Fitzgerald.

White is active after being marked as an inactive for the previous two weeks. He had played a starting role early in the season, but was demoted in favor of 2026 fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder in recent weeks.

Signed in training camp after Rolder suffered an injury, White had a strong camp and impressed the coaches with his ability. However, after recording a total of nine tackles in the first two games, White appeared to fall out of the rotation.

Fitzgerald still has yet to make his Lions debut after the team signed him off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad earlier in the season. He was signed after Avonte Maddox's season-ending injury in Week 2, but has yet to suit up for Detroit since arriving.

Tyler Conklin is also returning to the lineup after a two-week absence, as Meeks is out after playing a bigger role in that span.

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