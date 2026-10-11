Detroit Lions Week 5 Updated Depth Chart Against Cardinals

The Detroit Lions are set to battle the Arizona Cardinals with a chance to get back over .500 ahead of their bye week.

Detroit is coming off a tough loss to the Carolina Panthers and has started the season 0-2 on the road. Against the 1-3 Cardinals, Dan Campbell's team has a chance to get some mojo with a road win. However, it won't be easy as the Cardinals have weapons that could be difficult for Detroit's defense to contain.

Here's an updated look at the Lions' depth chart for their matchup against the Cardinals.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff.

Backup: Joshua Dobbs.

Goff has been effective throughout the season and remains without a turnover. He ranks third in passing yards, behind Dak Prescott who played on Thursday and Bryce Young. He's also one of only three starters who have played in all four games to have not thrown an interception.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs.

Backup: Sione Vaki.

Reserve: Jacob Saylors.

Inactive: Isiah Pacheco (Injured reserve).

Gibbs continues to be the dominant force in the backfield, with Vaki taking a majority of the reps when he's out of the game. Vaki has shown some improvements in pass-protection since the start of the year, and as a result has been continuing to earn more trust and opportunities.

Wide receiver

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa.

Backups: Tom Kennedy, Tay Martin.

Inactive: Kendrick Law (Injured reserve).

Williams and TeSlaa are both coming up big for Detroit's passing game after slow starts, with TeSlaa coming off a career-best performance last week. The team continues to heavily lean on St. Brown, who ranks fourth in the league in receptions through four weeks.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta.

Backup: Brock Wright.

Reserve: Jackson Meeks, Tyler Conklin

Even with the questions surrounding his future, LaPorta is off to a solid start early in the year. The Iowa product had a touchdown grab against the Panthers, and is up to 22 catches through four games. Wright is coming off a rough showing in which he received a fine and was penalized twice.

Tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right).

Backup: Larry Borom

Inactive: Gio Manu (Non-football injury)

The Lions have been able to maintain some stability up front with Sewell and Miller staying healthy to play their third consecutive game together. Miller continues to improve in his rookie season, while Sewell has maintained his reputation as one of the best tackles in the league.

Guard

Starters: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right).

Backup: Miles Frazier.

Inactive: Ben Bartch (Out, Foot).

Bartch is sidelined for the third straight game with a foot injury, meaning Mahogany stays unchallenged at the left guard position as the competition simply hasn't materialized the way Campbell hoped it would. Ratledge has been solid up to this point on the right side.

Center

Starter: Juice Scruggs.

Backup: Seth McLaughlin.

Reserve: Tate Ratledge.

Inactive: Cade Mays (Out, Wrist).

A big development occurred earlier in the week with Cade Mays returning to practice. He won't play this week, but could return after the bye which would make things interesting for Scruggs. The veteran has been reliable at center, and could slide into a starting role at left guard or at the least provide valuable depth.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Tyleik Williams (Questionable, Foot), Alim McNeill.

Backups: Skyler Gill-Howard, Levi Onwuzurike.

Reserve: Mekhi Wingo.

Williams is listed as questionable but told reporters that he plans to play against the Cardinals. McNeill is coming off another big game in which he logged his third sack of the season, putting him well ahead of a career-high pace.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum.

Backups: Tyler Lacy, Derrick Moore.

Reserves: Eric O'Neill, Ahmed Hassanein.

Inactive: Payton Turner (Injured reserve).

Linebackers

Starters: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez.

Backups: Trevor Nowaske, Jimmy Rolder, Amen Ogbongbemiga

Reserve: Devin White.

Inactive: Damone Clark (Injured reserve).

The Lions have gone away from White after he played a starter role the first two weeks of the season, which also correlates with Rolder's increased role. Ultimately, the Lions appear to be comfortable utilizing the young option along with the athletic Nowaske in certain situations.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed, Roger McCreary.

Backups: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Keith Abney.

Reserves: Khalil Dorsey.

Inactive: Rock Ya-Sin (Out, Hamstring).

Ya-Sin has been ruled out, which seems to solidify either McCreary or Rakestraw getting another start. Of the two, Rakestraw has seemingly been better by a small margin and has positive moments including a pass breakup last week. Abney could see an increased role as well, be it at cornerback or safety.

The Lions won't have to worry about Marvin Harrison Jr., who will be inactive with the anticipation of being traded early next week.

Safeties

Starters: Chuck Clark, Christian Izien.

Backups: Jalen Mills (Practice squad elevation), Bishop Fitzgerald.

Inactive: Brian Branch (Out, Achilles), Kerby Joseph (PUP), Avonte Maddox (Injured reserve), Thomas Harper (Injured reserve).

Clark and Izien are both veteran presences who have had good moments, with Izien looking like one of Detroit's best offseason additions. Mills was called up from the practice squad for the third and final time, which means the team will have to decide whether or not to add him to the active roster moving forward.

Branch returned to practice and could be in line to return after the bye, which could make Mills and even potentially Fitzgerald expendable. Fitzgerald has yet to be active in a game since being poached off of the Steelers' practice squad.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates.

Punter: Jack Fox.

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten.

Kick returners: Tom Kennedy, Jacob Saylors.

Punt returner: Tom Kennedy.

The Lions have yet to make any changes to their special teams units through four weeks. Bates remains perfect on field goal and extra point attempts.