The Detroit Lions suffered a gut-wrenching Thanksgiving Day defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears. Yet, there were still some encouraging individual performances mixed in with several disappointing showings.

Detroit had a prime opportunity to secure a victory against its NFC North rival, but critical mistakes and defensive lapses ultimately proved costly. While the loss was a disappointing letdown for Dan Campbell's team, a handful of Lions players delivered solid efforts.

With that said, here are four risers and three fallers following Detroit's Thanksgiving Day loss to Ben Johnson & Co.

Risers

EDGE Derrick Moore

Moore has come on of late big time as a pass-rusher. In his last four games, he's recorded seven sacks, including two on Thanksgiving against Caleb Williams and the Bears.

With Aidan Hutchinson gone for the season, the Lions will certainly continue to rely upon Moore for continued pass-rush production.

CB Roger McCreary

McCreary has been one of the lone bright spots among the Lions’ cornerbacks group in 2026. He's suited up for every game this season, and has produced a league-high 14 passes defensed, to go along with a single interception, sack and forced fumble. And for his efforts, he's earned a 66.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the 38th-best overall mark among 107 qualified corners.

Additionally, he had a very solid showing vs. the Bears. He was targeted three times by Williams and didn’t allow any receptions, the only Detroit defensive back that was able to say that Thursday. He also posted a PFF overall grade of 80.9 (the highest overall mark of any Lions defender in Week 12).

McCreary has come up big several times for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit, and he did so once again in the holiday affair.

DL Tyleik Williams

Williams has shown significant signs of growth in his second NFL season, particularly as a pass-rusher. Through the Lions’ first 11 games, he's earned a 70.6 pass-rush mark from Pro Football Focus and a 69.4 overall grade (the 25th-best overall mark among qualified interior defensive linemen).

While the second-year pro hasn't lit the world on fire, he's formed an ultra proficient pass-rushing duo with fellow interior lineman Alim McNeill. And for that, Dan Campbell & Co. should be very pleased with the Ohio State product.

S Kerby Joseph

Joseph had his best performance of the 2026 season on Thursday against Williams & Co. Most notably, he came through with a big pass breakup on a throw intended for Bears WR Jahdae Walker late in the fourth quarter. And as a result of his performance, he earned a PFF overall mark of 76.3.

It was a major step in the right direction for the safety, who was appearing in just his second game of the ‘26 campaign.

Fallers

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ya-Sin got picked on left and right against Williams and the Bears on Thursday. It was easily one of the veteran defensive back's worst days in coverage this season. He recorded a 40.3 PFF coverage grade for his paltry efforts, and did little to help the Lions contain the Bears’ pass-catching tandem of Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze.

And overall, he's been a liability in coverage all season, allowing a passer rating of 116.8 on balls thrown his way. All in all, it's been a disappointing campaign for the eighth-year pro.

OL Christian Mahogany

Mahogany has been a steady presence along the interior of the offensive line all season. And he wasn't bad on Thursday, either, recording a 75.3 PFF overall grade.

However, he did get called for a season-high two penalties in the Week 12 loss, including a costly 15-yard taunting penalty. And it played a part in Jake Bates missing a crucial extra-point try with 8:20 to play in the fourth quarter. It was an inexcusable mental lapse from Mahogany, and one which Lions fans won't forget for a very long time.

TE Brock Wright

Speaking of critical mistakes, Wright made one himself late in the fourth quarter. With 2:31 remaining, he and Lions QB Jared Goff failed to connect on a second-and-7 play. It was Wright's only target of the game.

Meanwhile, just two plays later, Jahmyr Gibbs was stopped on fourth-and-4. And on the ensuing drive, Chicago marched down the field for the game-winning score.

It was a gut-wrenching loss for the Lions, and Wright's drop definitely didn't help out the cause.

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