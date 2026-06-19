Mike Kafka Has Clearly Defined Role With Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions made an addition to their coaching staff this offseason by adding former New York Giants offensive coordinator and interim head coach Mike Kafka.

Operating as the team's passing-game coordinator, Kafka oversees many elements of the team's offensive scheme. As offseason workouts came to a close earlier this week, Dan Campbell told reporters that he's been impressed with the work the new coach has done.

“He's been a great addition for us. I know what that is, when you go from where he's been, you were the interim head coach, and then you’re kind of sliding back to a role with a new team," said Campbell. "That requires, you have got to humble yourself again a little bit and that's a good thing."

Kafka is in something of a unique spot, as he previously had held the head coach title for the final seven games of last season, following the firing of Brian Daboll.

Now, he's gone down in title, which is something that Campbell can relate to after serving as an interim head coach in Miami before joining Sean Payton in New Orleans.

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"For me, it was easy because I came right back under Sean Payton, who I have tremendous amount of respect for, and knew that he could fill in those things for me that I needed help with," said Campbell. "But he's been unbelievable, he's a thinker, he listens, he's going to do exactly what Drew (Petzing) wants done, what I want done. He's good with the players.

"And then a lot of it, he's just finding his way too, right? You're kind of the new guy, so you're trying to get a feel of the other coaches around you, which has grown and developed," Campbell added. "He fits right in. And then with the players too. With (Jared) Goff. But I think in regards to that, because he and David Shaw are both kind of in that."

The Lions have several solid minds serving in advisory roles for their coaching staff, with Drew Petzing as the coordinator, Kafka as the passing-game coordinator and David Shaw as a pass game specialist.

Campbell shed some light on what those different roles entail during his final press conference of offseason workout.

"Think a lot of advanced scouting, division opponents, what's coming next down the road, two, three weeks, and then give us your ideas," said Campbell. "It's not so much, 'Okay, this is what we're good at.' But, 'How do we dress this up, how do we maximize the things we do well and it gives us some leverage or it gives us a matchup we want?' That's what a lot of that is, because the coordinator doesn't have all the time in the world to do that."

Petzing will have plenty of qualified and experienced offensive minds providing ideas and assisting with game planning, including from the former NFL tight end.

"He needs those ideas and then he can pull from them," said Campbell. "He'll have his own thoughts, so it's critical. I do think he's creative. I think David Shaw is creative too, so that's where those two guys really help out, but he's been a really good addition at this point.”

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