Dan Campbell: Coaching Detroit Lions Is 'Addictive and Consuming'

The life of a head coach in the National Football League is not easy.

After years of putting in hours and hours of work, the commitment to coaching only intensifies once a football coach agrees to lead an NFL team.

Time and time again, coaches get burned out and abruptly leave their post. Some never return, while some enjoy time away broadcasting or spending time with family before eventually returning.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has now been at the helm for five full NFL seasons. Entering his sixth year, he has made concerted efforts to bond with his staff and to balance spending time with family, but also putting in the work needed to keep the Lions competitive.

The former NFL tight end was asked prior to minicamp practice what he tries to accomplish in the offseason to alleviate burnout and ease the emotional toll of coaching at this level.

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“I just burn the ashes and then come back up," Campbell quipped. "No, I mean look, that is a good question. I try to be mindful of that, I try to get the work done, but also be smart, as smart as I can in the offseason. I feel like every year you are a little bit more in tune with that and yourself.

"I am not perfect about it, this job is consuming. But I love it, we love it. I am sure most coaches would tell you that, it is – it’s addictive and consuming and that is where you got to be careful. But I will have the chance to step away for a minute and get out and be ready to go.”

Annual coaches retreat

Campbell invites the entire coaching staff for a yearly retreat to bond and enjoy time together.

Recently, Detroit's coaches were spotted in Petosky, Michigan enjoying time together at a vineyard. Wives and significant others are also welcomed for the trip.

"We went up to Petoskey and that was awesome. The weather was beautiful and the people are unbelievable," said Campbell. "It was a chance to relax. Us as coaches, I say it all the time, we are like brothers. In a lot of cases we are around each other more than we are our wives, certainly when the season starts. That is not easy.

"To be able to bring the wives and all of us be together and just kind of kick back, relax, enjoy the company and really the area, it was beautiful. It was," Campbell added. "The people are like I mentioned, just man, just great people. We had a great time and that always helps.”