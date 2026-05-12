Detroit Lions Initial 2026 Rookie Jersey Numbers Revealed

After the entire Detroit Lions rookie class inked their contract agreements, the team also released the initial jersey numbers assigned to the seven players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Following the conclusion of the draft, the team inked nine undrafted free agent to contract agreements. With those deals signed, sealed and delivered, each have also been assigned their jersey number too.

In his early film review for the Lions' team website, Greg Cosell analyzed what linebacker Jimmy Rolder can bring to the table at the next level.

"Rolder's 2025 tape showed a consistent savvy stacked linebacker prospect who played with control and calculation and good eyes to key and diagnose, and a quick trigger in the box who was also able to navigate confined space effectively to make tackles off movement in the run game," Cosell shared. "Rolder consistently showed the awareness and vision to work through traffic with efficiency and control to take good angles to running backs."

Rolder was selected in the fourth-round of the draft (No. 118) following a solid final season playing for the Michigan Wolverines.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard played the position, further giving the talented linebacker a strong opportunity to develop and meet his potential playing in Motown.

"In 2025, Rolder was almost exclusively a stacked linebacker in Michigan's defense but there were times he was deployed as a second level rusher in multiple stunt concepts both as a penetrator and a looper," said Cosell. "He was also featured as a rusher in five-man zone pressure schemes and four-man sim pressures."

Detroit Lions initial 2026 rookie jersey numbers

T Blake Miller -- No. 76



EDGE Derrick Moore -- No. 9

LB Jimmy Rolder -- No. 41

CB Keith Abney II -- No. 28

WR Kendrick Law -- No. 88

DL Skyler Gill-Howard -- No. 50

DL Tyre West -- No. 52

Detroit Lions 2026 undrafted free agent jersey numbers

QB Luke Altmayer -- No. 2

DB Aamaris Brown -- No. 42

LB Erick Hunter -- No. 48

DL Aidan Keanaaina -- No. 60

TE Miles Kitselman -- No. 84

DL Anthony Lucas -- No. 61

DL Eric O'Neill -- No. 66

OL Melvin Priestly -- No. 74

CB De'Shawn Rucker -- No. 43



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