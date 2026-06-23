Most Surprising Player Who Could Make Lions Roster After Minicamp

The Detroit Lions may be creating a unique roster decision for themselves following a position change this offseason.

Last year, Jackson Meeks was one of the team's most intriguing undrafted free agents. He had a strong preseason, but was ultimately unable to make the roster and spent the season on the practice squad.

Now, entering his second season with the organization, Meeks has his sights set on making the roster — and is potentially changing positions with the hopes of doing so. Though he is still listed as a wide receiver on the roster, Meeks has reportedly changed positions to tight end for 2026.

Meeks is stepping into an interesting spot, as the Lions' tight end room is headlined by the presence of talented fourth-year pass-catcher Sam LaPorta. However, with LaPorta limited during offseason workouts, Meeks was able to get some opportunities at the position.

His frame fits the bill, as he stands 6-foot-3, 235 pounds. He is also an adept route-runner, and is a solid contested catch threat dating back to his time in college at Syracuse.

By changing positions, Meeks is positioning himself to make a case for the roster. In the receiver room, he may have been too deep down the depth chart behind the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Greg Dortch.

However, at tight end he could compete for the third spot, or even play himself onto the roster and persuade the Lions to keep a fourth behind LaPorta, Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin.

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Meeks has plenty of upside, as he showed last year during the preseason. Along with fellow 2025 rookie Isaac TeSlaa, Meeks was targeted often in the preseason and finished with 11 catches on 12 targets for 176 yards and two touchdowns in his appearances.

As a result, he showed flashes of exactly what he could provide for the Lions' offense during his audition last year. If he can adapt to a new role within the scheme of first-year coordinator Drew Petzing, Meeks could make a serious case for a roster spot in 2026.

If LaPorta is healthy, the Lions would likely not be using receiving ability as their top evaluation tool for the back-end roster spots. Rather, Meeks would have to prove himself through run-blocking and reliability within the offense.

Perhaps his best chance at cracking the final roster would be to stay healthy and remain available, then out-perform the veteran Conklin throughout camp. This won't be an easy task, as Conklin has produced at the level of a starter at times throughout his career.

However, Conklin was sidelined late in offseason workouts due to an undisclosed injury. While it's uncertain whether or not this will impact his training camp availability, Meeks staying healthy will allow him more opportunities.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen exactly how training camp shakes out and whether or not it's in Meeks' favor. Yet, it's clear he has what it takes to help the offense in some capacity, and Detroit may decide he's worthy of a spot when it's all said and done.