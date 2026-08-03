Top Things Detroit Lions Are Saying Week 1 at 2026 Training Camp

As the summer continues, the countdown to Detroit’s matchup against New Orleans counts down faster and faster. For some players, their next, and maybe only, chance to impress is geared towards the August 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With camp going on, players have had the chance to speak with the local media and discuss their thoughts as the “dog days” of summer go on. Here are some of the best quotes from early media sessions at Lions training camp.

TE Sam LaPorta

On his rehab and how good it feels to be back: “They’ve had to tell me to get away from the building for my breaks. Other than that, I’ve been here. Emotionally, physically, mentally, feels really good to be back.”

LB Derrick Barnes

On the energy and expectations surrounding the team in 2026: “You can feel the energy inside the building. We’re not accepting anything less than what we know we are. Guys will get left behind, if they’re not here and ready to work each and every day and build that trust in the coaches and the players. They just won’t be here. I know that for myself, I got to continue to lead out there. Be the best I can be. Set a good example. We’re just super excited to get back to who we are.”

CB Rock Ya-Sin

On the competition for the second starting cornerback spot: “We’re always competing man. It doesn’t matter who’s out there on the grass, the standard’s the standard. If you get an opportunity, you got to take advantage of it.”

OL Blake Miller

On how he's acclimating to life in the NFL: “Yeah, a little bit. It's a business, too, in terms of every day I come in, there’s things I need to get better, I’m going to get in there and watch this tape. I’m sure there’s plenty on there that I need to improve and try to write everything down and be better the next day. Ben Bartch was telling me, ‘everything keeps popping up like gophers, and you just got to keep whacking each gopher,’ like everything that comes up. Eventually, you’ll look back at yourself and see that you’ve become a whole different player.”

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

On where he thinks the defense stands at this point in the offseason: “We could start next week and I’d be alright, personally. I know we got to install some new plays and stuff and get this defense on the same page. It’s been a good start for us. But yeah, I feel like, man, it’s year five. I could jump into it next week and be just fine I feel.”

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Defensive Ends Making Noise at Training Camp

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

On how the team plans to rebound from last season using a hungry mentality: “The way we practiced really hard, each and every day. The way we played. That chip we had on our shoulder, each and every game. We felt like we were the underdog every game. Just getting back to that, I think, it’s not going to be too hard for us to get back to that after what happened last year. We’re on our way there. We just got to keep putting the work in each and every day.”

RB Isiah Pacheco

On the team's culture: “It makes you want to play harder, faster. For your brothers, your teammates to the left and right of you. Everybody’s pushing, working hard for each other. You got guys finishing down the field. That’s what it takes from every unit. We got guys doing that, it makes lean on one another, and want to fight for each other harder.”

DL Tyler Lacy

On the defensive line's mentality: “Mentality-wise, I just feel like the whole defensive line is just hungry. I mean, I feel like the whole team is hungry. We fell short last year. We’re just ready to get after it and achieve our goals this year.”

LB Jack Campbell

On the improvements he's making entering his fourth season: “Right now, I’m just trying to continue to craft my punch outs. So, I think this is a good time to work on that. Obviously, in a live game, it takes a special talent to be able to punch the ball and secure the tackle. It’s very impressive. I’ve seen it maybe one time. Right now, I’m just punching the ball. I haven’t gotten one yet, so I need to be better on that.”

TE Brock Wright

On becoming a more well-rounded player: “Being a tight end, you want to be well-rounded in everything. I’d say that my main goals this year are to create more movement in the run game, be the best pass pro tight end in the league, and create more yards after catch when I do get the opportunities in the pass game.”

OL Christian Mahogany

On the left guard competition: “Competition is beautiful, it’s a blessing. You don’t stay content, you know? They say pressure makes diamonds, you know? You just got to be ready, come out and work every day. Those guys are really good, too. We’re all in the NFL. We’re all here to work, but at the end of the day, they’re all my teammates. So we all want to see each other be better as well. At the end of the day, whatever happens, it happens. It’s best for the team.”