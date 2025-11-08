3 Commanders Players Lions Must Worry About
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 10 matchup with the Washington Commanders, they’ll face a team trying to find its footing without second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Yet, despite Washington’s offensive inconsistency, several impact players could cause trouble for Detroit on both sides of the ball.
Here are three Commanders the Lions must keep a close eye on Sunday.
WR Deebo Samuel
With Terry McLaurin sidelined, Deebo Samuel has become the Commanders’ go-to offensive weapon.
Against Seattle last week, he caught five passes for 41 yards and added a 30-yard kick return. On the season, he’s recorded 42 receptions for 367 yards and three touchdowns, plus another 49 yards and a score on the ground.
While a lingering heel injury has curtailed his production a bit this season, Samuel remains a versatile and explosive threat who can hurt defenses in multiple ways.
Whether lining up out wide, in the slot or taking handoffs out of the backfield, he’s capable of turning short plays into big gains.
The Lions’ secondary, already stretched thin by injuries, must stay disciplined and tackle well in space to prevent Samuel from breaking free for chunk plays Sunday.
LB Bobby Wagner
Wagner is still one of the best linebackers in the game. He diagnoses plays quickly and rarely misses a tackle.
Through nine games, he’s already amassed 90 total tackles, including six tackles for loss. Subsequently, he’s on the verge of his 14th straight 100-plus tackle campaign.
And for his efforts this season, he’s earned a 76.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a sterling 90.7 run-defense grade.
He’s one of the leaders of Dan Quinn’s defense in Washington, and will be pivotal to the team’s run-stopping efforts against Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery Sunday.
DT Daron Payne
Payne is a force along the interior of the Commanders’ defensive line.
The eighth-year pro has compiled 30 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, five passes defensed, a sack, a forced fumble and a safety through nine games this season. For his efforts, he’s earned a 75.6 overall grade from PFF, good for the 12th-best overall mark among 123 qualified interior defensive linemen.
Payne is one of Washington’s best pass-rushers, and should be a handful for Detroit’s banged-up offensive line to deal with on Sunday.
Keeping him in check will be essential for offensive coordinator John Morton’s unit to get on track.