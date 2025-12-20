Preview: Lions Playing Steelers Team Also Battling for Playoff Spot

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers are both looking to better their playoff chances with a win in Sunday's showdown at Ford Field.

Noah Strackbein is a beat reporter covering the Steelers for Steelers OnSI. He recently took the time to answer five questions from Lions OnSI previewing Sunday's game.

1.) Why has the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense struggled this season?

Strackbein: That's a great question, and one that the Steelers may still be asking themselves. Aaron Rodgers hasn't played perfectly this season, but he's also had a lackluster group of receiving options. The emergence of DK Metcalf with new wide receivers around him the last two weeks sure makes it look like the players were the problem. However, the play-calling has been called into question many times this season. Arthur Smith has had impressive games and not-so-impressive games. Really, it's a combination of everything for the Steelers.

2.) There is a lot of noise surrounding coach Mike Tomlin. Do you think he returns as the Steelers coach in 2026?

Strackbein: Yes. Mike Tomlin isn't going anywhere. The Steelers aren't even listening to the noise and Art Rooney II has no plans for a coaching change after the season. Are the chants and noise warranted? Probably. This team has felt stale for years, but each week changes the narrative and right now, there's no noise.

3.) What has it been like to cover Aaron Rodgers this season? Did you learn anything new about him?

Strackbein: Honestly, I've learned a lot. During the three months the Steelers waited for Rodgers to sign, there was so much conversation and so much unknown that it was hard not to form an opinion. But I tried to go into the season with no expactions about who is was and what it'd be like to cover him. I've found he's a great teammate and truly knows how to play quarterback at a professional level. I think people will take that as he's good at throwing the ball, but it's way more than that. He knows how to walk around the locker room and get people to want to play with him. He just as good at being a teammate as he is throwing the football, and it's been fun to watch.

4.) What are 1-2 key matchups that will decide this game between two 8-6 teams?

Strackbein: The Steelers offensive line might be the biggest key. They're likely walking into the game without their starting left guard in Isaac Seumalo and are already starting their fourth-string left tackle in Dylan Cook. Now, center Zach Frazier is dealing with an injury as well. It's concerning for the Steelers who are about to face one of the NFL's best defensive fronts.

Second will be the defense. This group has looked good the last two weeks, but that's a small sample size. Overall, this group hasn't been good and will go into Detroit without two of their top outside linebackers in T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig. Can Joey Porter Jr. cover the Lions wideouts? Is the defensive front going to crumble against the run? We'll see.

5.) Who wins and why?

Strackbein: 28-24 Lions. I don't think the Steelers have enough firepower to beat the Lions at their best. Back-to-back wins is impressive, but this team has just started to turn the corner, they're not contenders yet. It'll be close, but Pittsburgh is a bad defensive day away from Detroit scoring 30 points and a bad offensive line day away from Aaron Rodgers not being able to do anything.

