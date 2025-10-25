5 College Draft Targets Lions Should Scout Week 9
With the Detroit Lions on a bye, the weekend is full of guilt-free football. There is not any worrying about how the Lions will play on Sunday. Instead, the fans get to watch a weekend of both college and NFL action without much stress.
The extent of stress for most fans comes in the form of the in-state rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State, set to kick off at 7:45 p.m. EST.
In that same vein, here's a look at five players Lions fans should pay close attention to this Saturday.
OT Spencer Fano, Utah
Fano is a junior tackle for the Utes and finished 2024 as the top-rated offensive tackle on Pro Football Focus. All he has done is follow that up with another top-15 grade among tackles, as the Big 12 team sits at 5-2 entering its Week 9 matchup.
The tackle stands at 6-foot-6 and has all the desired traits, along with experience at both the tackle spots during his college career. He is currently viewed as a top-20 selection, which would require a draft-day trade based on how the Lions’ season is shaking out.
With Taylor Decker not getting any younger and his recent injury woes, Fano becomes an intriguing option to ponder. Reader be warned, however, the Utah game does not kick off until 10:20 p.m. EST. Have a cup of coffee ready to watch one of the best tackles in college football go to work.
OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Proctor is another tackle to watch go to work. For those not familiar with Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama playbook, Proctor has also taken reps at wide receiver and halfback in recent weeks, highlighting his athleticism despite standing at a scale-breaking 366 pounds.
Proctor’s play has taken a jump in 2025, and he currently finds himself as the third tackle on PFF’s big board. He's graded out as a top-10 tackle this year in football.
Much like the arguments with Fano, tackle becomes a position to watch in case the Lions' staff is not sold on Giovanni Manu as the tackle of the future.
Proctor and the Crimson Tide kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST against SEC foe South Carolina.
EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
Jacas has been a threat for the Fighting Illini since stepping onto the field as a freshman, and 2024 was his breakout year. Jacas recorded 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks, alongside leading the Big Ten with three forced fumbles.
He elected to return to Champaign-Urbana for his senior campaign, and sits at 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through seven games.
He has been the model of consistency, with over four sacks in all four of his campaigns now. Jacas has also assisted with a tackle for loss in four of his last five games, and was projected as high as No. 24 overall in way-too-early mocks for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Jacas is currently sitting in the late-first round to mid-second round range, which is certainly not a reach for Detroit with how its season is unfolding.
Adding another Big Ten EDGE with a knack for punching the ball out to pair with Aidan Hutchinson seems very enticing for Brad Holmes.
Jacas’ Illinois squad faces the Washington Huskies at 3:30 p.m. EST.
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State
Abney II returned to the Sun Devils following a three-interception campaign in 2024 as Arizona State went to the College Football Playoffs. He has proven that the season was no fluke, as his seven pass deflections this season rank at the top of the Big 12.
Despite being listed on the injury report as “probable” before a matchup against Texas Tech, Abney gutted through it for two pass deflections as ASU upset the Red Raiders. He is known as a willing defender and tackler, and is known for his “sticky” man coverage.
He is currently rated in the third-round range for the NFL Draft.
If this season has taught the Lions anything, it is that they can never have too many defensive backs. The Sun Devils kick off at 8 p.m. EST against the Houston Cougars.
S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
One under-the-radar prospect to watch is Toledo’s McNeil-Warren. The Rockets defender is in the middle of his third straight season with a top-50 overall grade amongst safeties on PFF, and is shining in the Mid-American Conference.
At 6-foot-2, he offers imposing size for both tackling and range. McNeil-Warren has four career interceptions, including his first pick-six earlier this season against Western Kentucky. He’s punched the ball out three times this season, alongside having three tackles for loss. The Toledo safety is not just a pass specialist; he is active in all elements of defending.
Currently, in spite of having the second-best rating on PFF for safeties in 2025, he is considered a fourth-round prospect and the 12th-best safety on the Big Board.
McNeil-Warren and the Rockets also have a rare opportunity to play a step-up in competition this week, as they play the Washington State Cougars at 3:30 p.m. EST.