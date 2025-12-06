Detroit Lions Target Future Left Tackle in Brugler Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are likely to continue to add depth and a future potential starter at left tackle this offseason.

Veteran Taylor Decker could mull over the idea of retirement and Giovanni Manu has not played consistently over the course of his first two NFL seasons.

This time of year is when several draft pundits begin to reveal their early 2026 NFL mock drafts.

For Detroit, a few of the mock drafts released have the team drafting in the middle of the first round, highlighting that pundits are sensing Dan Campbell's squad could miss the playoffs this year.

Part of the reason Detroit has struggled to stack wins the last several weeks has been the inconsistent play of the offensive line.

Draft analyst Dan Brugler recently released a mock draft and had Brad Holmes targeting another SEC player.

Detroit's fifth-year general manager has been fond of drafting SEC players, including offensive lineman Miles Frazier, who made his NFL debut against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brugler has Detroit picking in the first round at No. 17 and targets a potential replacement for Decker, who turns 33 next season.

Detroit targets Alabama Crimson tide left tackle Kadyn Proctor to potentially be Decker's replacement, and who could also provide Campbell's squad additional depth at guard.

According to Brugler, "Proctor would be an easy sell in the Detroit war room — just show Dan Campbell clips of the 360-pounder catching screens and lining up in the backfield. I’m half-kidding, but Proctor would give the Lions a potential heir apparent at left tackle and immediate depth at guard."

A review of film showcases a player with solid footwork that has the athleticism, strength to compete against any style of edge rusher.

While his pass-blocking prowess is elite, there is still room to grow at the next level as a run defender.

Earlier this year, the Football Writers Association of America announced that Proctor was among the seven semifinalists for the Outland Trophy.

Per Alabama's team site, "Proctor is one of seven semifinalists for the Outland, which is presented annually to the most outstanding interior lineman on offense or defense. The three finalists for the 2025 Outland Trophy will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 25 before this year's recipient is recognized as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Friday, Dec. 12."

Proctor was not included among the three finalists this season.

