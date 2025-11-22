5 Draft Prospects Lions Should Scout Week 13
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions face the New York Giants, looking to rebound against a scrappy Giants team that battled Green Bay close a week ago.
The Giants have built an intriguing roster, with the majority of their best pieces being acquired in the last few drafts. Meanwhile, Detroit has acquired nearly all its stars, spare quarterback Jared Goff, through Brad Holmes and the scouting department’s work.
With a whole Saturday slate to enjoy, here are five players the Lions must tune in and watch.
TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
Sadiq is in the middle of a breakout year with the Ducks, setting career highs in yards and touchdowns through nine games after playing in 14 in each of the last two seasons. Sadiq currently boasts 407 yards and six touchdowns, including a 96-yard, one-touchdown outing against the Minnesota Golden Gophers last week.
One of his strengths is as a run blocker, which is always a “plus” for NFL scouts, especially with Motown. The big concern with the junior’s game is a few concentration-based drops.
With Sam LaPorta likely missing most of the season, and Brock Wright only being assured in Detroit through 2026, acquiring a young prospect like Sadiq would be a major benefit. He turns 21 next March.
If he declares for the draft, he’ll be the top projected tight end in his class and flirting with being drafted in the late teens.
The Ducks host USC at 3:30 p.m. EST tomorrow in a “classic Big Ten matchup.”
TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Stowers’ journey through the collegiate ranks is more of an odyssey. The Commodore started as a quarterback with elite size (6-foot-4, 235 pounds), but never could crack the field with Texas A&M. He transferred, but lost the starting gig to Diego Pavia at New Mexico State. He converted to tight end, with Pavia throwing him the ball.
Stowers followed his quarterback to Vanderbilt, where he is in the middle of his second consecutive 600-yard season. He has also found the end zone nine times for Vanderbilt, with a 122-yard outing against Auburn last time out. Pro Football Focus has him graded as a top-five player at his position.
The concern with Stowers will be his age, size, and blocking ability, but his elite athleticism will help erase that come NFL Draft season. He slots in at the end of the second and early third round. The Commodores host Kentucky, also in the 3:30 p.m. slot on Saturday.
TE Marlin Klein, Michigan
Klein is a player who has not stuffed the stat sheet, failing to crack 200 receiving yards during a season with the Wolverines. However, the senior is still flirting with being a sixth-round draft pick.
The Wolverines have not had consistent quarterback play since J.J. McCarthy left to be a first-round pick, going through three passers in 2024 while Klein backed up Colston Loveland (another first-round selection). Klein also suffered an injury which sidelined him against the Sooners.
The Wolverines tight end is being slept on, and he is a quick scout for Holmes & Co., being in their backyard. He is a willing blocker, and provides a great steal for the Lions to break in and compete with Brock Wright for the No. 2 tight end gig next season.
The Wolverines travel to Maryland Saturday, facing the Terrapins at 4 p.m. EST.
IOL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
Rutledge is an intriguing offensive lineman who has already had the definition of a resilient career. He worked his way back from a 2023 car crash, where he nearly lost part of his foot. Now, he is looking towards being an early Day 3 selection in the draft.
He was named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award, but did not make the short list for the award. However, he and the Yellow Jackets have much bigger goals, with an end goal of a playoff berth. Rutledge is rated as a top-20 guard on PFF in terms of season grades.
His big concern is listed as inconsistent footwork at pad level. It is also worth noting that he plays right guard for Georgia Tech, the same spot that Tate Ratledge occupies after being selected in the second round earlier this year.
The Yellow Jackets host Pittsburgh Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.
LB Jordan Pollard, San Jose State
Pollard was a surprise in the modern era to stick with the Spartans, following a 115-tackle, 14 tackle-for-loss campaign in 2024. He kept his talents in the Mountain West, and has a career-high 2.5 sacks to pair with his 77 tackles on the season thus far.
The linebacker was viewed as one of the best bets to be an NFL Draft selection amongst his conference’s players, and he has lived up to the hype thus far. Currently, he is trending towards a late Day 3 selection or priority free agent.
The “plus” with his game is his athleticism, which helps make up for his smaller stature, at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds.
For those interested in watching, there is a mandatory coffee warning. The Spartans travel to the rival San Diego State Aztecs, and don’t kick off until 10:30 p.m. EST.