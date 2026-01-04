Roundtable: How To Fix Detroit Lions Offensive Line

1.) What changes must Dan Campbell make in 2026?

Christian Booher: I think the Lions may need to re-evaluate their player acquisition process. In the first five offseasons of Brad Holmes' tenure, there has been plenty of retaining their own talent with small exceptions for big contracts. As a result, they've pushed the chips all in with many of the players they've drafted and left little wiggle room for external additions who could help. I'd like to see the Lions try to create enough space to be able to be active spenders in free agency, as adding veteran talent could help complement the core players the Lions have drafted over the years.

Vito Chirco: Campbell must tone back the aggressiveness on fourth downs – at least somewhat – and start coaching in a way that better suits the personnel he has to work with. He failed to do that time and time again in 2025, and it certainly cost the Lions in some critical moments. I understand that he trusts his offense and has the utmost faith in signal-caller Jared Goff executing the weekly gameplan. However, far too often this season, he opted to keep the offense on the field at inopportune times – and specifically when the offensive line wasn’t at full health and/or in position to succeed. To me, Campbell, whether he’s officially calling the plays or not, has to be more cognizant of the offense’s shortcomings in 2026.

2.) How would you approach fixing the offensive line?

Booher: I think they need to evaluate the veteran talent that reaches the free agent market and go into that portion of the offseason willing to spend. They've got some young talent that is intriguing with players like Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany, but may need to upgrade at center or at least bring in competition on the interior offensive line. They have invested in this area through the draft, picking two offensive linemen in each of the last two drafts, and maybe this is the year where they go back to the O-line in the first round for the first time since 2021.

Chirco: I would go about fixing the interior of the offensive line first. And I would do so by targeting a lineman in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s become a glaring need for the Lions on offense. And if Brad Holmes & Co. don’t do anything to address the void, things will only get worse for Detroit next season.

3.) Are the Bears going to run up the score today?

Booher: I think if the Bears have the ability to, they'd certainly like to make the Lions feel this after what Detroit did to them in Week 2. On the other hand, it is Week 18 and the Bears wouldn't get much value out of playing starters late in a blowout. I don't think this matchup gets to that point, but with the Lions being without Penei Sewell and Alex Anzalone among others, there is a world in which the game gets away from them.

Chirco: I certainly think they will do so if they have the chance to. You know that Ben Johnson and the Bears have not forgotten about the 52-21 beatdown delivered to them by Detroit in Week 2. That will serve as extra motivation in this Week 18 matchup, and I believe it’s one of the multitude of reasons why Chicago will avenge the loss Sunday.

4.) Have you liked any draft prospects participating in the College Football Playoff?

Booher: I've got to say, I've enjoyed watching Trinidad Chambliss. The story of him going from Ferris State to Ole Miss and having such an electric showing against Georgia has been amazing to follow. He throws the ball with some serious zip, and flashed elite play-making skills. I also thought David Bailey of Texas Tech, who was my latest mock draft's first-round pick for the Lions, had a solid showing in their loss to Oregon.

Chirco: Not that I’m all for the Lions searching for a successor to Jared Goff quite yet, but still I have to admit that Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss was mightily impressive down the stretch of the Rebels’ win over Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.I was also very impressed with Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza’s performance in the Rose Bowl. I thought he definitely reasserted himself as one of the upcoming draft’s best QB prospects.

5.) What are you hoping Brad Holmes gets asked this week?

Booher: Brad Holmes has been transparent throughout his career in Detroit, so I'd like him to be thorough about what has gone wrong. Whether it's the depth and injury issues or schematic failures, I'd like to hear him explain what went wrong this year as well as drop hints about how he plans to fix it.

Chirco: I’d like to hear from Holmes why he believes the Lions regressed as much as they did this season. It’s become an ultra disappointing campaign for Detroit, which had Super Bowl aspirations prior to the beginning of this season. At this point, it’s back to the drawing board for Holmes and the team’s front office. And I’d also like to hear someone ask Holmes about how big of a priority it will be to revamp the offensive and defensive lines this offseason. To me, it should be at the top of his priority list entering the offseason.

