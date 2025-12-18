Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had plenty of battles against the Detroit Lions during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller understands what type of player and challenges that defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will present his AFC North squad.

"He's a game wrecker. He's a fantastic player. He's making his way down the path of being a generational type player. You know, he's had great career," said Rodgers. "Obviously, he had a tough injury. I think it was last year, is that correct? But he's battled back, and he's anything but a one trick pony, and he's got all the moves, pass rush, great spin move, cobra strike, speed to power. He's a talented guy. He's one of the few guys in league, you really got to know where he's at in every play."

Early in his career, playing at Ford Field was not that big of an issue for Rodgers, as the Packers were the class of the NFC North, while the Lions struggled.

Rodgers credited the culture Dan Campbell has created and how Lions' fans are making Ford Field a more difficult place to play.

"Back in the day when we played there, it wasn't a big factor. In the early years we played there, there'd be some games where you had some crowd noise. I would say since Dan (Campbell) got there, it's been a different type of crowd," said Rodgers. "We were there when, kind of their run started going, I believe in 2022.

"We could have buried them, and they beat us, and kind of went on a on a run there, and finished the season hot. Then next year, they were in the NFC Championship, I believe," Rodgers added. "So, Dan has obviously created a good culture there, and the fans are believing and showing up early and really loud. So, it's a really good environment play in."

Rodgers had an opportunity to assess how the Packers fans viewed Detroit, compared to other teams in the division.

"I would say compared to Chicago, it's much less hostile, I would like to think," said Rodgers. "Minnesota, for our fans in Green Bay was always, I've said it before, they feel like they borderline hate Minnesota.

"They just have a complex with Chicago, because there's always big Chicago little Green Bay. Detroit was always battles, but there wasn't, maybe the hatred that they have for Minnesota or Chicago."

Aidan Hutchinson

No comment on Sherrone Moore

Jim Harbaugh recently shared comments during a recent radio interview regarding the unfortunate downfall of Sherrone Moore.

When asked by Lions OnSI Wednesday evening his reaction to Moore's dismissal, Hutchinson expressed, "I'm going to decline to comment on that one."

