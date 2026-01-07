Al-Quadin Muhammad Shares How He Secured Double-Digit Sacks

Al-Quadin Muhammad had a career season for the Detroit Lions.

The pending free agent recorded 11 sacks this season playing opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. Prior, the former sixth-round draft pick had previously recorded a total of 12 sacks, since joining the league back in 2017.

"I think I got an opportunity to just show other teams in this league that I can play at a high level," said Muhammad," via 97.1 The Ticket. "It's a testament to the way I work, what I stand for, and who I am as a player."

Experience and putting in the work, combined with playing alongside one of the emerging young defensive ends proved to be the right formula for the 30-year-old to have a breakout season.

"As you get older as a player, the smarter you get, the more savvy you get, you understand the game better. Ultimately, if you keep working and you keep putting the work in and working in, you elevate in all those different areas as a player. That's what happened to me," said Muhammad. "Just constantly putting the work in, constantly finding ways to win, and just learning more about the game. Also, being a part of great organization and having great coaches helps, as well, and having great teammates."

A career year has put the journeyman in a position to cash in as a free agent. Despite the individual success, Muhammad is disappointed the team fell short of their goal to get back to the playoffs.

"Of course you want to go to the playoffs and stuff like that, especially after last year, I had really high hopes and we set out goals for ourselves personally and as a team," said Muhammad. "And yeah, I had 11 sacks and that’s great and all that, but I wish we were playing next week."

After a stellar 2025 season, it is expected that a handful of teams will come calling to add a player that has double-digit sack potential. While a reunion in Motown could still happen, it is not expected, given what he could be seeking in a new contract.

"The biggest thing you can do is to put your head down and keep working. And that’s what I have done in my career. No matter what happened, being released, getting paid, being up, being down, however it may have played out, all I did was just stay steady and grind and not blink," Muhammad said. "I’m happy that I got an opportunity to be a part of this organization and got some chances to take advantage of the opportunity that was given to me."

