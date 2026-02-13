Is Keldric Faulk Detroit Lions EDGE of Future?
In 2025, Detroit Lions defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad combined for 25.5 sacks.
However, the duo’s pressure, alongside Muhammad’s role as a situational pass rusher, were not enough for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense to force enough stops to help Detroit make the playoffs in 2026.
Now, the Lions look to regroup in both free agency and the NFL Draft, where there are a few premier edge rushers in play. With Muhammad leaving towards “where he is valued” in free agency, there becomes a pressing need to find or develop young talent.
Auburn’s Keldric Faulk could be the option that makes the most sense with proper development.
Keldric Faulk has physical tools
The biggest strength on Faulk is his intriguing mix of size, weight, and age. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, and turning 21 in September, Faulk provides the perfect mix of youth and size to mold into a game-breaking defensive lineman.
That size, alongside noted run stuffing success, make Faulk the perfect “tweener” lineman that can bump inside situationally, which he did at Auburn, with 68 snaps at the interior tackle spots in 2025. Faulk is great at utilizing his long arms to hold off blockers and disrupt the run game, along with providing some promise as a pass rusher.
Do not be mistaken, though, Faulk is a run stuffer first at defensive end, as evidenced by his 10 sacks in 37 career games. He can burst through the line and evade the pull blocker while making a play. Faulk will also not give up when beaten on the initial move, as he displays high effort and can get coverage sacks.
Faulk is raw
The concern on the 20-year-old is that he is still raw, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. Despite being among the leaders in the SEC in pressures in 2024, he had to rely on coverage to force pressure this season.
With elite size, however, Faulk does not appear to hold elite athleticism. His burst off the ball can be better, which is surprising considering the Auburn defender squats 700 pounds. In turn, his bullrush move suffers with opposing lineman having time to recover. His bend and stiffness are also marked concerns.
In the pass rush, his lack of numbers are not surprising, with his hand movement and usage needing improvement. As a result, there is some belief that Faulk projects on the inside.
His floor is compared to Marcus Davenport, which might not be what Lions fans want after two seasons of the Davenport experiment did not pay off.
It is also worth noting that many mock drafts do not have Faulk lasting until Detroit's first selection of the draft, at No. 17 overall.
Instant Impact Score: 82. Faulk is a solid scheme fit for Detroit, but his lack of pass rush would mean that Brad Holmes likely would need to double up on EDGE defenders in the draft. With Detroit also having a need for interior pressure, Faulk helps fit that need. However, Faulk does not project as the edge rusher of the future. He has the frame and youth to develop, so do not give up if he has a slow rookie season.
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!