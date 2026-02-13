Is Keldric Faulk Detroit Lions EDGE of Future?

In 2025, Detroit Lions defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad combined for 25.5 sacks.

However, the duo’s pressure, alongside Muhammad’s role as a situational pass rusher, were not enough for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense to force enough stops to help Detroit make the playoffs in 2026.

Now, the Lions look to regroup in both free agency and the NFL Draft, where there are a few premier edge rushers in play. With Muhammad leaving towards “where he is valued” in free agency, there becomes a pressing need to find or develop young talent.

Auburn’s Keldric Faulk could be the option that makes the most sense with proper development.

Keldric Faulk has physical tools

The biggest strength on Faulk is his intriguing mix of size, weight, and age. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, and turning 21 in September, Faulk provides the perfect mix of youth and size to mold into a game-breaking defensive lineman.

That size, alongside noted run stuffing success, make Faulk the perfect “tweener” lineman that can bump inside situationally, which he did at Auburn, with 68 snaps at the interior tackle spots in 2025. Faulk is great at utilizing his long arms to hold off blockers and disrupt the run game, along with providing some promise as a pass rusher.

Do not be mistaken, though, Faulk is a run stuffer first at defensive end, as evidenced by his 10 sacks in 37 career games. He can burst through the line and evade the pull blocker while making a play. Faulk will also not give up when beaten on the initial move, as he displays high effort and can get coverage sacks.

Keldric Faulk-DL-Auburn



6’6 285



➕Scheme Versatility (lined up at 0-9t)

➕Huge Frame

➕Powerful Hands

➕Understands leverage in run game



➖Routinely the last to fire off ball

➖Lack of bend and flexibility

➖Still learning nuances of pass rush



Overall: Faulk projects as… pic.twitter.com/RMclVxu3Lm — Omari (@OmariiBrown) February 8, 2026

Faulk is raw

The concern on the 20-year-old is that he is still raw, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. Despite being among the leaders in the SEC in pressures in 2024, he had to rely on coverage to force pressure this season.

With elite size, however, Faulk does not appear to hold elite athleticism. His burst off the ball can be better, which is surprising considering the Auburn defender squats 700 pounds. In turn, his bullrush move suffers with opposing lineman having time to recover. His bend and stiffness are also marked concerns.

In the pass rush, his lack of numbers are not surprising, with his hand movement and usage needing improvement. As a result, there is some belief that Faulk projects on the inside.

His floor is compared to Marcus Davenport, which might not be what Lions fans want after two seasons of the Davenport experiment did not pay off.

It is also worth noting that many mock drafts do not have Faulk lasting until Detroit's first selection of the draft, at No. 17 overall.

Instant Impact Score: 82. Faulk is a solid scheme fit for Detroit, but his lack of pass rush would mean that Brad Holmes likely would need to double up on EDGE defenders in the draft. With Detroit also having a need for interior pressure, Faulk helps fit that need. However, Faulk does not project as the edge rusher of the future. He has the frame and youth to develop, so do not give up if he has a slow rookie season.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI