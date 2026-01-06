One Lions Veteran Who Has Played His Last Snap, And The Team Knows It

The Detroit Lions' pass-rush received a huge boost with the performance of veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

In 2025, Muhammad had a career year with 11.5 sacks, which finished second on the team behind Aidan Hutchinson. The veteran signed a one-year deal to provide the team with depth in the offseason, and wound up playing a crucial role.

He has been a nice surprise for the organization, as he initially signed with the team following Aidan Hutchinson's injury in 2024. After playing spot snaps last year, he re-signed with the organization and wound up being one of the most productive pass-rushers on the team.

However, he never nailed down a solid role and wound up playing 41 percent of the team's overall defensive snaps while appearing in all 17 games.

With this in mind, Muhammad's future is murky with the team as the regular season has come to a close. Heading into what will be his age-31 season, it will be intriguing to see what kind of market is out there for the defender.

The fact of the matter is that Muhammad's age and lack of overall and proven production could become impactful for teams who wish to take a chance on him. With the Lions currently being in a tough spot financially regarding their cap space, a reunion may not be in the cards for 2026.

He admitted that this may have been the end of his run in Detroit, as he implied that he will test the market when free agency comes around later in the offseason.

"I hope this team values me, and I will go where I’m valued at, to be honest," Muhammad told 97.1 The Ticket. "I would love to be back here, but you ultimately go where you’re valued."

With the Lions already committing a significant sum to Aidan Hutchinson through a four-year contract extension worth $180 million, it could be difficult for the team to make Muhammad another high-paid member of their defense.

Coming off a big year, Muhammad could command a significant raise from the one-year deal he played under in Detroit this past season. He's earned the opportunity to cash in with his performance, but it remains to be seen whether he plays another snap as a Lion.

The Lions are viewed as a team that will be in the mix to make an addition at his position this offseason, perhaps in the NFL draft. While Brad Holmes has bucked positional value and needs during his time as general manager, there are intriguing prospects who could fit Detroit's desired mold.

Muhammad could find his way back to Detroit on another short-term commitment to prove his consistency, but his production this year could create an opportunity to have a bigger role elsewhere in the NFL.

