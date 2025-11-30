Vegas Believes Lions Will Have Hands Full with Surging Cowboys

The Detroit Lions head into their Week 14 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys needing a win in the worst way.

Per DraftKings, the Lions are 3.5-point favorites for the Thursday Night Football contest. Kickoff for the primetime tilt is set for 8:15 p.m. (EST) at Ford Field.

The Lions, coming off a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, find themselves in third place in the NFC North with five games to go.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys, winners of three straight, are red hot, and are coming off a 31-28 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. Dak Prescott & Co. also beat the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles the week prior (24-21), and as a result, now sit at 6-5-1 and in second place in the NFC East.

Both the Lions and the Cowboys find themselves on the outside looking in currently in the NFC playoff picture.

Detroit, with 32 percent playoff odds, is a game back of the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Cowboys, owners of 26 percent playoff odds, find themselves in the ninth spot in the conference.

The Lions, coming off back-to-back subpar defensive performances, could be in for a world of trouble against the Cowboys’ third-ranked offense.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit has allowed north of 350 yards each of the past two weeks, including a season-high 517 to the N.Y. Giants in Week 12. The defense has regressed, and now is set to go up against a Dallas offense which is averaging 29.3 points per game and has produced a league-high 4,717 yards through 12 games.

Attributing to the team's recent defensive woes has been its lack of a pass-rush. The Lions have produced a total of one sack the past two weeks, including zero against Jordan Love and the Packers on Thanksgiving.

Furthermore, the Lions’ offense won't be in the best state entering this Week 14 affair with the Cowboys.

Detroit veteran signal-caller Jared Goff will be without his two biggest security blankets: tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. LaPorta is out for the season with a back injury, while St. Brown suffered an ankle ailment against Green Bay and could subsequently be sidelined for multiple weeks.

Consequently, the Lions should have their hands full with the Cowboys, a team which possesses much more momentum than Detroit at this present juncture.

