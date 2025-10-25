Detroit Lions Cornerback Admits 'Partying' Too Much With Raiders
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson revealed during a recent podcast interview why he had struggles during his stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Appearing on the "St. Brown Bros." podcast, the talented defender expressed his switch to nickel cornerback came with struggles, which he felt changed how he was perceived by the coaching staff.
To deal with the growing stress, Robertson admitted he frequented casinos on a regular basis and partied often.
“I don’t really gamble,” Robertson explained, when discussing the early portion of his career in Las Vegas. "Before, I was partying, I’m going to be honest. I was doing that my first two years. I was doing that a lot. But, it’s the reason why I was doing that, too. I don’t want to go in too deep. Vegas was tough.”
After being asked to elaborate, Robertson shared the difficulties he experienced handling early career struggles.
“I come in, I get drafted. Everybody loves me. Then they move me to nickel. Never played that in my life. That s**t was like Chinese. They just threw me in the water to play nickel," said Robertson. "I didn’t even understand nickel. I didn’t perform the way. Now everybody like, they are turning their back on me. And it’s like, then we didn’t have OTAs. We didn’t have because of COVID, we didn’t have none of that.
“So, I had to learn from the iPad. It’s different when you’re looking rather than really doing it," Robertson added. "And when I got out there, them bullets was flying. I just couldn’t handle it, and two years straight, I was in an island, I was in a bad place and that’s what forced me to go out a lot.”
The former Louisiana Tech defender admitted going out and feeling the support out in public helped to relieve the growing tension and stress he felt at the Raiders' facility.
“When you don’t feel accepted, when you just got high school, middle school, and college, and everybody loved you,” Robertson said. “But then, when you get to the league and they start to love you just a little bit, but people also start turning their backs on you.
“It’s like going to the clubs, around all these people, I feel love. So that’s why I was just going out every night. But eventually, I ended up finding myself again and realized, ‘No, that’s not me.’ I had to get back to my roots.”