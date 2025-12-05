Report: Lions Concerned Brian Branch Suffered Achilles Injury

The Detroit Lions could be without star safety Brian Branch for the foreseeable future.

According to NFL media, the former second-round pick is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Insider Tom Pellisero shared, "Lions standout DB Brian Branch is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury on Thursday night, sources tell me and @rapsheet. Branch will have further tests this morning. But another potential blow to a Detroit team coming off a huge win."

In the fourth quarter, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back was carted off the field, needing a few moments to be assisted by trainers to exit the end zone.

“I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what’s going on, but BB’s a tremendous player, he’s a hard guy to replace,” cornerback Amik Robertson explained to reporters, following Detroit's 44-30 against the Cowboys. “But the way this team is built, I give the organization, GM, great props, man, because they built this team the right way. They built this team with a next-guy mentality, next-man up, so I think the guys that came in, they did a great job.”

Detroit's secondary has been ravaged by injury all season.

Terrion Arnold was lost for the remainder of the 2025 season with a shoulder injury. He had been in and out action dealing with injuries and with a concussion.

D.J. Reed missed extensive action with a hamstring injury. The veteran was able to ice the game against the NFC East squad with an interception.

Unfortunately, Kerby Joseph, who earned a lucrative contract extension this past offseason, has missed the last seven games due to a knee injury.

There remain lingering questions as to the extent of the knee injury and when he is set to return.

In his absence, Branch and Thomas Harper were tasked with securing the back end. Harper was unable to finish the game against the Cowboys, as he was evaluated for a concussion.

With the win against the Cowboys, Detroit is now again firmly in a playoff chase. With some time off, the team will then begin their preparations for the Los Angeles Rams.

Without Branch, the team could look to veteran Avonte Maddox to step in. The 29-year-old started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing for the Cowboys rival from 2018-2024.

Maddox played high school football locally at Martin Luther King high school.

