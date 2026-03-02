Detroit Lions David Montgomery Shares Goodbye Message

Supporters and members of the Detroit Lions roster have started to react to the surprising news that veteran running back David Montgomery had been traded to the Houston Texans.

Montgomery's tenure in Motown lasted three seasons, but even though it was not a long stint, many gravitated towards his gritty play out on the field.

Detroit's rushing attack had become formidable, and the team earned several wins when both were able to find the end zone in the same game.

Running back Jahmy Gibbs, who is in line for a massive contract extension this offseason, shared a picture of Sonic and Knuckles, the duos very popular nickname, in tears.

Amon-Ra St. Brown shared a graphic of the news on social media with a broken heart.

On Monday afternoon, the 28-year old took to social media to share his personal message to those who have supported him and the team the past three seasons.

"It's hard to find the right words for a goodbye like this," Montgomery shared. "Detroit has never just been a location to me -- it's been a community. And you all have been more than supporters or a team. You've been steady hands, loud cheers, honest feedback, and quiet strength when I needed it most. You believed in me when things were uncertain. You stood beside me through challenges. You showed up -- consistently, fiercely, unapologetically.

"There is something special about the people here. The resilience. The loyalty. The way you don't just support someone -- you ride with them. I have felt that from each of you, and I will never take that lightly. This isn't goodbye because something ended," Montgomery continued. "It's goodbye because something grew. And growth sometimes calls us forward. Please know this. Everything I do next carries a piece of Detroit with it. The work ethic. The edge. The heart. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for walking this chapter with me. I'm beyond grateful -- and I'll always be proud to say I was shaped by this city and by you. With appreciation and respect, Dmoe."

