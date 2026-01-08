Detroit Lions' Have Fourth-Most Loudest Fans in NFL

When Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes arrived in Motown, they were on a mission to change the culture of the Detroit Lions organization.

Not only did they want to turn around the results on the field, but the head coach and general manager pairing wanted to give Detroit and their fanbase something to be proud of.

Fast forward five years, and they have accomplished the goal. Despite missing the playoffs this year, the Lions finished with their third-straight winning season. The results on field, plus the love and respect for Dan Campbell and his squad, have turned Ford Field into a menace for opposing teams now.

This was reflected by The Action Network, which ranked the Lions in fourth place among the 32 NFL teams in their custom “Loudness Index” to decide the loudest NFL fans.

The Lions received a score of 44.2, which beat out, among other teams, the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs to be ranked fourth. In part, this comes from their near-season-long sellout figures, with their attendance for home games being at 99.88%, or being within a few hundred seats of a sellout.

On top of that, Detroit’s average attendance of 64,922 did not fluctuate much year-to-year, in spite of the Lions losing four more games and alternating wins and losses for a stretch in the 2025 season.

Ford Field itself also received distinction in the poll, with the architecture, especially with the stadium being a dome, giving it a ranking of 26 out of 30, or fifth-best in the league.

It was not just on-the-field poll, either. Detroit’s fans were loud online, with their Reddit threads holding over 40,000 comments about the Lions during the season. This comes in spite of their final week of the season not holding weight towards their own playoff destiny, as well.

The Lions managed to draw fans out to Ford Field and online. This comes with Detroit being down a few stars, namely Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch, and Kerby Joseph.

Campbell, Holmes, Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, and many others have combined to give the great city of Detroit a team worth cheering for.

The Lions have gone from a team once called the “loveable losers” into a powerhouse that packs their own stadium, along with taking over opposing stadiums, week in and week out.

Now, it is up to Detroit to see if they can improve their mark among NFL fanbases even more. While it may be hard to top Dallas (who’s 81.2 mark nearly doubles Minnesota’s second-place mark at 48.1), the Lions are within striking distance of Minnesota and Seattle (46.1) for being the loudest in 2026.

