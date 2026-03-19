Damone Clark: There's No Homeboys In This Business

New Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark understands clearly that he still must compete for playing time, even though he has a connection with defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

“I’m blessed just to be in this position to be able to come here and get coached by Shep, cause I know how he is outside of ball and it ain’t no different. He’s going to always shoot it straight to you. Like I mentioned, it don’t matter just cause I’ve been knowing Shep," said Clark. "I talked to him today, at the end of the day, I need to do what I got to do. There’s no homeboys in this business. You need to come in here, put your head down and go to work and the best man’ll win.”

Sheppard spent time at LSU in 2020 as the team's director of player development. Clark played collegiately for the SEC squad from 2018-2021 and had an opportunity to learn how the former NFL linebacker interacted with players.

Now in Motown, Clark is expecting to get coached tough, but understands Detroit's coaching staff will always be upfront with their expectations and what his role has the potential of being in 2026.

"My biggest thing with me, I always want to get better. I don’t want to stay the same. And he tells me when I’m doing good things, he tells me when I need to work on things, and that’s all part of it," said Clark. "I’m a sponge, I want to learn as much as I can because I know the player that I can be and I know the player that I want to be.

"For me, it’s all about taking the coaching. When guys are telling you something, they’re not telling you just to say they told you. They’re telling you because they want the best for you and they know what you can do."

From afar, Clark has admired the development of players on Detroit's roster, including All-Pro Jack Campbell.

"You’re seeing guys that Shep has coached and developed, like, who wouldn’t want that to be them? Who wouldn’t want that to be them, just to get that opportunity to get that coaching," said Clark. And then you go out on Sundays, you’re out there flying around, making plays."

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