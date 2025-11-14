Dan Campbell: Lions Go About Their Business a 'Tick Different' Than Eagles
The Detroit Lions have built a very competitive roster that is aiming this season to win the organization's first Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has already built two teams that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.
Both team's have been on a collision course to face each other for the past couple of season's. Many supporters of the Lions were hoping that would have resulted last season in the postseason.
Unfortunately, Detroit was ousted in a surprising upset loss to the Washington Commanders.
Both organizations have drafted well, but the Eagles are a tad more aggressive at the trade deadline and have been willing to make unconventional moves, like acquiring running back Saquon Barkley and investing heavily in a running back that will turn 29 years old in February of 2026.
Prior to practice on Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked if he noticed any similarities between how the Lions constructed their roster compared to the defending Super Bowl champions.
"They drafted well. They've acquired their players a number of different ways, you know, but they certainly have drafted well," said Campbell. "And a lot of the players they have are a lot of the same players we really were high on, too. So, that says a lot -- just on the respect level of those players they have over there and what they do and their process.
"Certainly we don't have the same process as them, and we're good with that," Campbell added. "You know, we we do ours a little bit different. Brad (Holmes) and I go about our business a tick different. But there's, there's a lot of different ways to skin a cat, I guess. I don't know how many of you guys have skinned a cat?"
Campbell has yet to defeat the Eagles during his tenure as head coach of the Lions. Detroit's coaching staff and roster understands just what is at stack this weekend in Philadelphia, with the eyes of the NFL tuning in.
“Just want to win, man. That’s what being competitive is, you just want to win. And yeah, those guys – we’ve played them twice, they got our number twice," said Campbell. "They got after us both times, really. I mean, we fought our way back in in ’22, but really, we were down pretty good. They have a style and they’re very good at it. And I wouldn’t say there’s anything necessarily complex about it, but it’s very sound. It’s very sound across the board.
"And like I say, Nick (Sirianni)’s done an unbelievable job. And then Coach (Vic) Fangio, he’s a legend, man. It’s stood the test of time, that style of defense, the way they play, the coverage, the rush, goes hand in hand. And it’s a pain in the ass, it’s hard," Campbell explained. "It’s hard to deal with offensively. But I just think it’s good, sound football. And they don’t beat themselves. At the end of the day, they don’t beat themselves. And when they need a critical play, they come up with a critical play. And that’s what champions do, and that’s why they’ve been able to have the success that they’ve had.”