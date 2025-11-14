What NFL World Predicts Happens in Lions Matchup Against Eagles
The Detroit Lions contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football headlines a quality slate of Week 11 NFL games.
Here are predictions from all across the NFL world from pundits and experts covering the league.
USA TODAY
Another fascinating game and a potential playoff preview, I like the Lions here because I think they're more balanced and can force the Eagles to play out of their comfort zone, given the points that Detroit can put up. It should be tight, but I like the Lions on the moneyline either way.
Lorenzo Rayes: Detroit Lions (+2.5)
Sports Illustrated
Jared Goff has found success throwing to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta, who have combined for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns. Jameson Williams is also an elite burner, with eight receptions over 20 yards to lead the team.
That group will go against the Eagles’ defense, which held Packers quarterback Jordan Love to 39 first-half passing yards in a 10–7 win on Monday night. The unit ranks seventh in EPA per attempt at -0.12, led by shutdown corner Quinyon Mitchell and fellow second-year corner Cooper DeJean.
Matt Verderame’s verdict: Philadelphia 24, Detroit 20
CBS SPORTS
A potential NFC Championship preview. In this game, I'm going to take the more explosive team. I'm going to take the Lions to simply outscore the Eagles. I'll admit that Dan Campbell taking over play-calling duties is interesting, but the Lions didn't miss a beat against Washington last week, racking up a season-high 546 total yards, 30 first downs and zero punts. Obviously Philly's defense is much better than Washington's, but expect explosive plays from Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams to be the difference here.
Jordan Dajani's Prediction: Lions 33, Eagles 28
MLIVE
This could be the prequel to a looming playoff showdown between two NFC powerhouses. Philadelphia’s offense is in flux, both internally and on the field. I actually think this could be a get-right game for them, with Jalen Hurts trying to get his receiver duo going against a Lions secondary that’s still a bit banged up.
That said, if the Lions offense carries over its performance from last week against the Commanders, I think they can edge the Eagles in a high-scoring game. I expect Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to be featured early and often to establish the run, opening things up later for Jared Goff to start picking apart their secondary. Keeping Goff upright and away from Jaelan Phillips — who had a strong Eagles debut on Monday — will be key.
Kory Woods' Prediction: Lions 38, Eagles 35
NFL.com
Perhaps the biggest storyline entering this game isA.J. Brown's continued frustration with the offense, which has reached an all-time high. No matter: The Eagles have found ways to move the sticks and stack wins. This unit isn't playing to the level it was during last year's Super Bowl run, but when your coach isconfident enoughto call a highly questionable, low-percentage shot on fourth-and-6 with the game hanging in the balance, it's a good sign. Great teams find ways to win. Both of these clubs fall into that category. Yet, with Detroit dealing with a few too many injuries to its secondary and with this game being played in Philadelphia, the scales tilt the Eagles' way.
Bucky Brooks' prediction: Eagles
Los Angeles Times
This might be the best matchup of the week. The Lions’ offense is balanced and creative under a new play-caller, while the Eagles’ offense remains uneven. Monday night was draining. Detroit finds the edge with Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams.
Sam Farmer's Pick: Lions 27, Eagles 21
