Dan Campbell Makes Decision on John Morton Permanent This Season
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has reportedly made the decision to call offensive plays for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.
NFL insider Jay Glazer expressed he spoke to Detroit's fifth-year head coach earlier this week and got the confirmation offensive coordinator John Morton would not be getting the chance to call plays again this year.
“He told me yesterday this is a permanent move. He’s going to do this for the rest of the season. He said, ‘Look, I’m still kinda getting my feet wet how I’m doing this, schedule wise.’ But Johnny Morton, who he replaced, has been doing a fantastic job helping him get acclimated to this," Glazer reported. "But this is Dan Campbell the rest of the way.”
Campbell assumed play-calling responsibilities against the Washington Commanders and found success, as the team scored 44 points and racked up over 500 yards of total offense.
Morton indicated when he spoke to reporters the respect he had for Campbell for approaching him head on when the decision was made.
“We always talk about it. I think it’s great, because there’s things that maybe – he’s always asking me questions. I’m really heavily in the passing game, obviously, and then I help him. In the run game, I have questions. Just that communication every single day, along with Jared (Goff), man, it’s just been awesome," said Morton. "It’s been awesome. Like I said, man, I don’t blink. Let’s just go on, we’re moving on. How do we beat Philadelphia? What’s the best way of doing it? And we just keep marching forward, man.”
The veteran offensive coach indicated he always prepares as if he would call games, but still has a vast array of responsibilities throughout the week and on Sunday.
“I observe what’s going on during the game, and I just prepare like I’m doing it. Like I did last week, I‘m preparing like I’m calling the game. Because in the game, I’m like, ‘Okay, you’re getting this, you’re getting that, okay be ready for this.’ I help him with that," Morton said. "So, I’m approaching it like I’m still calling it. And then I’m kind of watching how he does things a certain way to get in the flow. There was a good flow last week. The players felt it too. So, that’s me observing that and looking at that.”
By all accounts, Morton has taken the demotion in stride and still has the support of the coaching staff and the roster.
“I’m still doing everything, but I’m not calling the game. So, you always have to be positive. It’s not about me, it’s about the team. It always is. I keep saying that, but it really is," said Morton. "I want to do whatever it takes. Why mope around so players can see that? What good does that do? To me, that’s the way I’ve been taught.
"Just growing up and the coaches that I’ve been around, you always be positive," Morton added. "You do whatever it takes to win the game and to prepare the team. And that’s what I’m still doing, because then it’s about me if I just mope around and players see that. I’ll never do that. Never.”