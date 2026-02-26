Defensive Ends Who Should Rise Up Lions' Draft Board After Combine

As part of the first group of position players to test on the field at the NFL Scouting Combine, the class of EDGE rushers in this year's draft will get to make an impression on evaluators Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Detroit Lions will be among the teams watching closely, as they could use another EDGE with Marcus Davenport and Al-Quadin Muhammad both set to be free agents. Aidan Hutchinson will hold down one side of the defensive line, but the Lions will be in the market to make a move and add another to the mix.

While projecting the Combine can be a finnicky maneuver, as players regularly elect not to participate in testing, there are always prospects who have plenty to gain who participate. As important as the formal and informal meetings are, teams can glean plenty from the on-field workouts.

Here are three candidates to rise up the Lions' draft boards following testing for defensive ends Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

George Gumbs Jr., Florida

Gumbs is an intriguing evaluation who could show some serious athleticism in Thursday's testing. His backstory is enticing, as he has plenty of athleticism as a former walk-on wide receiver at Northern Illinois. He switched positions and blossomed as an EDGE before ultimately transferring to Florida for his final two seasons.

With the position change and still being relatively new to the spot, Gumbs will need to continue developing and likely wouldn't be a Day 1 starter. He is crafty off the edge, though, and has the inherent athleticism to develop into a difference-maker.

It will be interesting to see how well Gumbs tests, as he underwent knee surgery that ended his season. He told reporters he plans to do the 3-cone drill, so that should be a good indicator of how he is able to move laterally at this stage of his recovery.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Dennis-Sutton stepped into a big role in his final season with Abdul Carter off to the professional ranks, and didn't disappoint. He had eight sacks and an additional three tackles for loss, showcasing plenty of athleticism in the process.

In particular, one element of Dennis-Sutton's game that stands out is his agility off the line of scrimmage. He's very good with his short-area burst off the ball, and has an array of moves that stand out to evaluators. With a strong day showcasing his bend and agility, Dennis-Sutton can really improve his stock.

Wesley Williams, Duke

Williams has already helped himself plenty throughout the pre-draft circuit, as he had a very good performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl. In that, he produced a pass breakup on a screen and a strip-sack that led to a defensive score for his team.

Now, he needs to show that athleticism once again in front of evaluators at the Combine. He has the ideal frame and his tape shows a player who consistently plays with a high motor. He fits the Lions' mold in that regard, which matters plenty to general manager Brad Holmes.

Currently, Williams is viewed as a mid-to-late-round pick. If he's able to show off that athleticism that fueled him at the Shrine Bowl in front of evaluators in Indianapolis, he can skyrocket up boards.

Additional reading from Detroit Lions OnSI: