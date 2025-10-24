Lions Linebacker Says Dan Campbell Is Best Head Coach He Ever Had
The Detroit Lions are again among the best team's in the National Football League.
Part of the reason for head coach Dan Campbell having consistent success is his ability to relate to and motivate his players.
Linebacker Derrick Barnes recently shared with "Good Morning Football" why the coaching staff has such strong buy-in from the players.
"No offense to any other coaches, but Dan is probably the best coach I ever had, like, head-coaching wise. And he’s just like Shep -- you can go talk to these guys about anything, any problems you have," said Barnes. "That’s what I respect about them the most. When you respect a coach and the coach respects you, I mean, it’s a beautiful thing that I can walk up to his office anytime, ‘Hey, what’s going on DB, what’s on your mind?’ And I can express my feelings to him. It’s amazing.
"With Dan, I don’t think there’s any other guy like him, any other coach like him. Man, just the joy in his heart. Even when we lose, it’s like he doesn’t skip a beat. He is ready to go, day in and day out, week in and week out."
Campbell is a coach that is respected by his players and is known for his ability to get the most out of each and every member of the Lions' roster, even those on the practice squad.
"And you see, that's why we play the way we play. When you hear him talk, it’s just like, I’m bought in," said Barnes. "I’m just so blessed and honored to be part of this organization under Dan Campbell. Man, hopefully I get to spend the rest of my career here, because I don’t think there’s any place like Detroit."
Bye week emphasis
Even though the Lions have the week off, there are certain areas Campbell wants to see improved.
Detroit's fifth-year head coach expressed he is expecting some answers given back regarding areas of improvement, but he wanted the coaching staff to also have a chance to get away.
Most coaches departed on Tuesday evening and will return to prepare for the Lions' final 10 games of the season.
"I gave them some things that I want to see. Work at their leisure when they get back. I want just a couple of answers on a few things that I wanted them to look out for, but I think it’s important that they get away. I do, man," said Campbell. "This’ll be the last chance we get a little bit of time to – no different than the players. There’re things I’m going to do, I’m going to continue to work through. I’ll do some things at home.
"But some of that, work’s never done. So, we keep going," Campbell added. "Where can we improve and get a little bit better in areas and set our players up in certain areas to have a little more success, across the board? So, that’ll be the bye.”