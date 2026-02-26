Lions 2022 Second-Round Draft Pick May No Longer Be Part of Plans

The Detroit Lions will have some tough roster decisions regarding who to bring back next season.

Among them are defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal.

Speaking at the scouting combine, general manager Brad Holmes acknowledged that both contracts did indeed toll, but the staff would likely need to have more discussions about Paschal.

“And with Levi and Josh, obviously Levi, we’ll be able to bring him back,” Holmes told reporters listening in at the scouting combine. “And then Josh, we’ll have the ability to bring him back as well. There’s still discussions to be had about that one. But yeah, it’s a possibility.”

Unfortunately, both have struggled to stay on the field and both had their 2025 season marred due to injuries that kept them away from the field for essentially the entire year.

Onwuzurike tore his ACL and Paschal rehabbed from a back injury until late in the season.

When the new league year starts next month, Paschal may end up being another second-round pick that does not end up working out in Detroit.

Defensive tackle to monitor at scouting combine

Defensive tackle Caleb Banks grew up locally and attended Southfield High School before playing collegiately with Louisville and Florida.

Banks' final season with Florida was marred due to a foot injury. Despite many doubting he would play in 2025, he put in the work to return very late in the Gators season.

“I’m extremely motivated. God put me in this situation, and he blessed me to be here after everything that happened, so I’m happy," Banks said. "I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to work.”

His family were instrumental in his spirits remaining high and for added motivation to get back on the field.

“A lot of people told me that it wasn’t gonna be possible for me to come back last year. But, I talked to my mom, she helped me through a lot. I talked to God. My mom told me my story’s already written, and I knew I was gonna go back and participate in games. I wanted to play with my brothers, I wanted to finish hard with my teammates, no matter the circumstances.”

Despite all his success, he understands he must still prove he can be a consistent contributor.

“I’m a team guy. I’m gonna go out there and ball my ass out every single day, practice how we play. I’m gonna handle my business," said Banks. "There’s a lot of inconsistency on tape. I know a lot of people see it."

