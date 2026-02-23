Lions Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions have made their coaching staff official for the 2026 season.

There have been several changes from last year’s staff, most notably on the offensive side of the ball. Drew Petzing was tabbed to lead the offense after the team moved on from John Morton earlier in the offseason. Detroit also added former New York Giants coordinator Mike Kafka as the passing game coordinator, replacing David Shaw.

Shaw remains with the staff, but as a passing game specialist.

Additionally, Steve Oliver was promoted from an assistant role in the offensive line room to lead the tight ends room. Tyler Roehl had previously been in the position, but departed to become the offensive coordinator at Iowa State University.

Detroit has added a former player to the staff, as Dan Skipper will be an offensive assistant after announcing his retirement. Skipper played parts of five different seasons with the Lions and appeared in 69 career games.

There will be some stability within the coaching staff, as mainstay members Mark Brunell (Quarterbacks) and Scottie Montgomery (Wide receivers) are both back with the staff. It will be Montgomery’s third season as the assistant head coach.

Defensively, Kelvin Sheppard is back for his second season as the coordinator. Sheppard did entertain some head coaching interest this offseason, as the Miami Dolphins interviewed him for their job before hiring Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers, linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton, cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend and safeties coach Jim O’Neil all remain with the staff.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp returns for his sixth season with the team, and Jett Modkins remains on staff as his assistant after inteviewing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' vacancy this offseason.

Notable changes include Bruce Gradkowski going from offensive assistant to assistant wide receivers coach. Montgomery’s title now states associate head coach, rather than assistant head coach.

No changes were made to the strength and conditioning staff.

Here is the Lions’ officially finalized coaching staff for the 2026 NFL season.

Dan Campbell – Head Coach

Drew Petzing – Offensive Coordinator

Kelvin Sheppard – Defensive Coordinator

Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator

Scottie Montgomery – Associate Head Coach/Wide Receivers

Jim O'Neil – Assistant Head Coach/Safeties

Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks

Tashard Choice – Running Backs

Caleb Collins – Defensive Assistant

David Corrao – Senior Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers

Hank Fraley – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

Bruce Gradkowski – Assistant Wide Receivers

Shaun Dion Hamilton – Linebackers

Mike Kafka – Pass Game Coordinator

August Mangin – Defensive Assistant

Justin Mesa – Offensive Quality Control

Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams

Steve Oliver – Tight Ends

Kacy Rodgers – Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line

David Shaw – Pass Game Specialist

Dan Skipper – Offensive Assistant

Dre Thompson – WCF Minority Coaching Assistant/Defensive Quality Control

Deshea Townsend – Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Marques Tuiasosopo – Offensive Assistant

Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning

Jill Costanza – Assistant Strength & Conditioning/Director of Sports Science

Cam Josse – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Thadeus Jackson – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Jesse Giambra – Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration