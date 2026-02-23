Lions Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff
The Detroit Lions have made their coaching staff official for the 2026 season.
There have been several changes from last year’s staff, most notably on the offensive side of the ball. Drew Petzing was tabbed to lead the offense after the team moved on from John Morton earlier in the offseason. Detroit also added former New York Giants coordinator Mike Kafka as the passing game coordinator, replacing David Shaw.
Shaw remains with the staff, but as a passing game specialist.
Additionally, Steve Oliver was promoted from an assistant role in the offensive line room to lead the tight ends room. Tyler Roehl had previously been in the position, but departed to become the offensive coordinator at Iowa State University.
Detroit has added a former player to the staff, as Dan Skipper will be an offensive assistant after announcing his retirement. Skipper played parts of five different seasons with the Lions and appeared in 69 career games.
There will be some stability within the coaching staff, as mainstay members Mark Brunell (Quarterbacks) and Scottie Montgomery (Wide receivers) are both back with the staff. It will be Montgomery’s third season as the assistant head coach.
Defensively, Kelvin Sheppard is back for his second season as the coordinator. Sheppard did entertain some head coaching interest this offseason, as the Miami Dolphins interviewed him for their job before hiring Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
Defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers, linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton, cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend and safeties coach Jim O’Neil all remain with the staff.
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp returns for his sixth season with the team, and Jett Modkins remains on staff as his assistant after inteviewing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' vacancy this offseason.
Notable changes include Bruce Gradkowski going from offensive assistant to assistant wide receivers coach. Montgomery’s title now states associate head coach, rather than assistant head coach.
No changes were made to the strength and conditioning staff.
Here is the Lions’ officially finalized coaching staff for the 2026 NFL season.
Dan Campbell – Head Coach
Drew Petzing – Offensive Coordinator
Kelvin Sheppard – Defensive Coordinator
Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator
Scottie Montgomery – Associate Head Coach/Wide Receivers
Jim O'Neil – Assistant Head Coach/Safeties
Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks
Tashard Choice – Running Backs
Caleb Collins – Defensive Assistant
David Corrao – Senior Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers
Hank Fraley – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line
Bruce Gradkowski – Assistant Wide Receivers
Shaun Dion Hamilton – Linebackers
Mike Kafka – Pass Game Coordinator
August Mangin – Defensive Assistant
Justin Mesa – Offensive Quality Control
Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams
Steve Oliver – Tight Ends
Kacy Rodgers – Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line
David Shaw – Pass Game Specialist
Dan Skipper – Offensive Assistant
Dre Thompson – WCF Minority Coaching Assistant/Defensive Quality Control
Deshea Townsend – Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs
Marques Tuiasosopo – Offensive Assistant
Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning
Jill Costanza – Assistant Strength & Conditioning/Director of Sports Science
Cam Josse – Assistant Strength & Conditioning
Thadeus Jackson – Assistant Strength & Conditioning
Jesse Giambra – Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration
