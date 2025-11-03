Detroit Lions 2025 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker
The Detroit Lions are a team looking to rebound quickly after losing a disappointing contest to the Minnesota Vikings.
Dan Campbell, speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, following the team's 27-24 loss, expressed the sky is not falling and the roster will do whatever it takes to weather the current storm.
He has not spoken to general manager Brad Holmes on Monday, as the coaching staff reviewed the film and graded the players.
He did not have any additional comments regarding if the team would be active at the deadline, given the team suffered an injury to left guard Christian Mahogany.
It would appear the team is need of additional depth along the offensive line, but the young offensive lineman suffered a broken bone, giving him an opportunity to still return this season.
Detroit's offensive line has not performed as consistently as many would have expected, and several facets of the offense have been impacted negatively.
Quarterback Jared Goff is currently on pace to be sacked the most he has ever been throughout the course of a regular season.
Detroit's running game was stifled against a Vikings squad that came into Ford Field prepared to make a statement.
Prior to the game against the Vikings, offensive coordinator John Morton was asked how he felt about the run game, through the first seven games of the 2025 season.
“I think we’ve been pretty efficient as of late. I know we’ve got some big plays. Listen, (Run game coordinator/offensive line coach) Hank (Fraley) does a great job, Coach (Dan) Campbell. Those guys do a great job with the run game of trying to scheme," said Morton. "Again, people play us differently. It’s a loaded box.
"We’re running the ball in a loaded box where normally people say, ‘Let’s just throw it.’ But why do we do that? Because our wideouts block. Our wideouts block, and teams know that," Morton added. "But we don’t care, because they block. A lot of teams do care because a lot of receivers don’t block the way our guys do. Because that’s why we’re a great team, we’re unselfish. So, I’m not worried about that right now.”
Currently, there are growing rumors regarding which teams are interested in making deals and which players could be made available.
Prior to the Tuesday deadline, track all of the Lions trade rumors and news here:
11/3/25, 3:50 p.m. -- The Browns are releasing safety Damontae Kazee. It appears to be a mutual parting of the ways that gives the veteran a chance to find a home elsewhere. The 32-year-old was active for four games this season for the AFC North squad.
11/3/25, 2:40 p.m. -- According to Dianna Russini, "Trey Hendrickson becomes a free agent at the end of the year. Teams calling the Bengals inquiring about a trade are hopeful that Cincinnati will lower its asking price for a deal to get done between now and 4 p.m. ET tomorrow, sources say."
11/3/25, 1:45 p.m. -- According to Jordan Schultz, "The Washington Commanders are open to trading several players, including OL Andrew Wylie and OL Nick Allegretti, both of whom bring extensive starting and playoff experience."