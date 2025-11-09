Detroit Lions' 2025 Week 10 Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back from a tough divisional loss as they travel to Washington.
Detroit hasn't lost back-to-back games since the 2022 season, and will look to continue that roll against a Commanders team that will be without its starting quarterback.
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Washington Commanders.
Quarterbacks
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Kyle Allen
Goff is making his 61st straight start with the Lions, with his last game missed being in Week 17 of the 2021. He's been one of the most durable quarterbacks in the league, and is looking for a bounce back victory after taking five sacks last week.
Running backs
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Sione Vaki, Craig Reynolds (Questionable, hamstring)
Out: Jacob Saylors (Back)
Detroit will be hoping to get the run game going after some struggles last week. While the group has plenty of firepower, last week's performance left much more to be desired. The group will be without Saylors, who has contributed mostly on kick returns, and Reynolds is questionable after missing last week, and this could open up some opportunities for Vaki.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett
The Lions have stated they want to get TeSlaa more involved on offense, but he has just three catches on the year and none since Week 5. Raymond continues to get the bigger share of snaps as the third receiver, though TeSlaa has been in the mix particularly as a run blocker as of late.
Tight ends
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserve: Ross Dwelly
LaPorta has emerged as a huge part of the offense once again in his third NFL season, and remains a reliable piece in the passing attack. Wright has been averaging around 50 percent of snaps played as of late, and will likely be utilized plenty as the team tries to find new ways to get the run game going.
Offensive line
Starters: Taylor Decker (LT, Questionable, shoulder), Kayode Awosika (LG), Graham Glasgow (C), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)
Backups: Dan Skipper (OT, Questionable, back), Trystan Colon (C/G), Michael Niese (C/G, practice squad elevation)
Injured: OG Christian Mahogany (Injured reserve), OT Giovanni Manu (Injured reserve), OG Miles Frazier (PUP), OT Jamarco Jones (Injured reserve), OG/OT Colby Sorsdal (Injured reserve)
For as banged up as the offensive line was coming out of the Minnesota game, the fact that the team only elevated one offensive lineman points to the fact that they could be in a relatively good spot. Mahogany is on injured reserve and will be replaced by either Awosika or Colon, who could play center and bump Glasgow over to guard.
Defensive line
Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Alim McNeill (3T)
Backups: Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams
Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Quinton Jefferson, Mekhi Wingo
Injured: Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)
In his third game back from injury, McNeill will likely see another large role as the three-technique. Reader and Lopez have been rotating in packages as the nose tackle, while Lacy is also seeing a rather large allotment of snaps. Williams had his workload dip somewhat last week, and it will be intriguing to monitor his snap count moving forward.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Backup: Tyrus Wheat
Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI), Marcus Davenport (Injured reserve)
The Lions have been able to find answers in their pass-rush, thanks in part to Hutchinson finding a groove, despite having only three active players at the position. This group may have reinforcements coming soon, as Paschal's return-to-practice clock started this week.
Linebackers
Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL), Derrick Barnes (SAM)
Backups: Trevor Nowaske (SAM), Grant Stuard (WILL, Questionable, foot), Ty Summers (WILL/MIKE)
Injured: Zach Cunningham (Injured reserve), Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)
The Lions had all three starters on the field the entire game last week and more of the same is expected. Stuard popped up on the injury report this week, while Rodriguez is nearing a return after practicing each of the last two weeks.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson
Backup: Rock Ya-Sin, Nick Whiteside, Arthur Maulet
Injured: D.J. Reed (Injured reserve), Khalil Dorsey (Injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (injured reserve)
Arnold is coming off his best performance in coverage of the season, but coaches acknowledged that he needs to step up more in the run game. With Washington set to be without Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, a strong showing from the secondary could be pivotal to a bounce-back win.
Safeties
Starters: Brian Branch, Thomas Harper
Backups: Daniel Thomas (Questionable, forearm), Avonte Maddox (Questionable, hamstring), Erick Hallett
Injured: Kerby Joseph (Out with knee injury), Dan Jackson (injured reserve)
The Lions could get a boost with the return of Daniel Thomas, who was activated off injured reserve and is questionable. Thomas will likely be a predominately special teams player, but was ahead of Harper prior to his injury and as a result could see some action on defense.
Special teams
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Holder: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten
Kick returners: Sione Vaki, Kalif Raymond
Punt returner: Kalif Raymond
Saylors' injury opens up a spot on the kick return unit, and with Reynolds being listed as questionable it's possible that the second spot belongs to Raymond. Elsewhere, the unit remains stable.