Detroit Lions 2026 Mock Draft Targets Cornerback Early

The Detroit Lions still have clear needs in the trenches following the early stages of free agency.

Even though the team has needs at tackle and at defensive end, the team could look to bolster their secondary early in the 2026 NFL draft.

Both Ennis Rakestraw and Terrion Arnold have been battling their way back from injury. Adding depth to the room is something general manager Brad Holmes could consider, given the unit struggled in 2025 as a whole.

Chris Johnson is a 21-year-old prospect out of San Diego State who is 6'0 and weights 193 pounds.

He's currently as a player who could be targeted late in the first round or early on Day 2. At the combine, he ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash.

In 11 games last season, Johnson recorded four interceptions, two pick-sixes, one sack, one forced fumble, nine passes defensed and 49 tackles.

Covid put a wrinkle during his high school days, but his work ethic remained strong.

“My buddies and I would just lift weights and hit the field,” said Johnson, via the San Diego Union Tribune. "There was nothing else to do. We didn’t have school. As far as being contaminated, we were always around each other, so we just figured we’d stay together and be fine.”

Something NFL teams should respect is Johnson not taking the opportunity to simply enter the transfer portal after having success on the field.

He had other schools reach out to him through back channels, but decided to return in 2025.

“It definitely got my attention. I just had to take a moment, visualize what I really wanted to do, and that was go to the NFL," said Johnson. "I knew, for one thing, to go to the NFL, I have to play. I didn’t want to go anywhere else and risk something happening. Politics, or get injured. You never know. I just weighed in the fact that a little money now, is going to be nothing compared to NFL money when I’m touching that.”

With Pick No. 17, Detroit lands edge rusher Keldric Faulk.

He has been praised for his leadership and for his character. On the field, scouts indicate he has good movement and has highlights a wide variety of rush moves.

He could work on his upfield burst and becoming more adept at extending from run blocks.

Detroit Lions 2026 Mock Draft | Via: PFF

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